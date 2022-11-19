^

ONE Fight Night 4: Loman dominates Fernandes as Belingon's woes continue

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 19, 2022 | 4:11pm
Stephen Loman (blue gloves)
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Stephen Loman and Kevin Belingon came out with contrasting results in their respective bouts in ONE Fight Night 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Loman (16-2), for his part, continued his ascent in the bantamweight division with a convincing unanimous decision win over former champion Bibiano Fernandes (24-6).

A former titlist in his previous promotion, Loman stepped up to the plate with tremendous wrestling and ground game against Fernandes.

Not only did Loman showed great defense on the ground, Loman was able to turn the tables on Fernandes in a crucial exchange in the second round where he reversed Fernandes' attempt to take his back and take position for a ground and pound.

Though Loman was unable to score a finish, it was an all-around victory both in striking and in grappling for the Baguio-based fighter.

However, Loman's teammate Belingon continued to slide as he absorbed his 5th straight defeat with a first round TKO loss to Korea's Kim Jae Woong (13-7).

Woong caught Belingon with his strikes that forced the referee to stop the fight after 2:33 in the opening salvo. The former champion thus fell to 20-10 in his career.

In the main event, Christian Lee became a two-division champion when he defeated Kiamrian Abbasov via TKO at 4:20 of Round 4 to claim the ONE Welterweight World Championship.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
