Laurente, Magboo headline Pacquiao-revived Blow-by-Blow boxing show

JR Magboo (left) will clash with Criztian Pitt Laurente (right) for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation super featherweight belt, held in the photo by Filipino boxing legend Gerry Penalosa.

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao relives his glorious years while fighting on local soil when the boxing great presides over the much-awaited return of Blow-by-Blow Sunday night at the Mandaluyong City College.

Headlined by former youth amateur standout Criztian Pitt Laurente, the 64-round card makes a comeback after five years with the eight-division titleholder leading the way in bringing intense ring action to hardcore fight fans.

“I am truly excited to be in the presence of these ambitious young fighters,” Pacquiao said on the eve of the slugfest.

Pacquiao, the pride and joy of Blow-by-Blow during the height of its popularity in the 1990s, will be at ringside as the 43-year-old future Hall of Fame entrant spearheads the call to resuscitate local boxing promotion.

Two-time world title champion Gerry Penalosa has been tasked by Pacquiao to handle the logistics of putting up fights with the help of seasoned matchmaker Art Monis.

Pacquiao has grand plans for Blow-by-Blow, which is also being supported by the City of Mandaluyong, whose mayor Ben Abalos, is a longtime Pacquiao supporter and an avid boxing fan.

“My decision to revive Blow-by-Blow is for the long run and I hope the public will join me in the search for the next Filipino boxing hero,” Pacquiao added.

In the main event, the unbeaten Laurente of General Santos City battles JR Magboo of Agoncillo, Batangas, for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation super-featherweight crown.