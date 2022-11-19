AIA 7s: Division 1 men's semis set on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — The AIA 7s Men’s Division One Football Tournament quarterfinals was one train wreck — there were blowouts, close shaves and upsets galore.

Now, after over three months, the last four squads are standing in another weekend of win-or-go-home football at the McKinley Hill Stadium this Sunday at 7 p.m.

Undefeated Sino FC (10-0) will go up against the upset-conscious Rangers Philippines.

Sino defeated Spoly FC, 6-3, but this match saw the undefeated side allow the most goals this season while the Rangers (6-4), stunned Middle Beast with a 7-nil thrashing.

The other men’s semifinals match pits defending champions Manila Digger (8-2) against the Manila Stars (6-4).

Manila Digger went through a rough patch against a tough Maharlika Manila, 3-2 to advance to the final four.

Like the Rangers’ win, the other big surprise of the quarterfinals was Manila Stars’ 4-2 upset of erstwhile men’s division one leader, Manhur Fatima, 4-2.

Manhur Fatima was running second to Sino FC all season long but lost steam late in the elimination round that allowed Manila Digger to move up to second spot.

Will we see Sino take on Manila Digger in the finals? Or will it be November Madness as the underdogs — the Rangers and Manila Stars — pull the mother of all upsets to barge into the finals?