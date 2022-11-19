Lady Bulldogs assert mastery over Tigresses, clinch twice-to-beat advantage

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs came out with the finishing kick to blow the UST Growling Tigresses away with an 87-64 beatdown at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion here in Espana on Saturday.

Against their rivals, NU scorched through the endgame with a 23-4 run in the last seven minutes and a half of the game to blast UST out of the water.

The Tigresses had leaned on consistent offense from Tacky Tacatac to get within four, 64-60, with 7:58 left in the game.

But NU clamped down on defense to limit the Espana squad to just one field goal for the rest of the game. Mikka Cacho spurred them on offense as she scored the final basket of the contest to give NU their biggest lead at 23, 87-64, with 1:25 remaining.

"I have to give credit to our girls, to our ladies for not folding up and stepping up to the challenge, especially [Mikka Cacho]," said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan.

"When she came in, she gave the spark for our team to really bounce back in the game... She was huge," he added.

The win proved to be a statement for the 12-0 Lady Bulldogs who extended their win streak to 108 games and have now clinched a twice-to-beat advantage.

They also routed UST, arguably their closest rivals in the pack, after playing multiple close games against the Tigresses in their previous meetings.

Cacho finished with 25 points, 13 boards, one assist, and two steals to lead the Lady Bulldogs. She was also a very efficient +46 for the game.

Angel Surada added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds while Camille Clarin chipped in 12 markers.

Tacatac paced UST in the losing effort with 29 points, three rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

The scores

NU (87) - Cacho 25, Surada 14, Clarin 12, Pingol 10, Cayabyab 10, Canuto 8, Betanio 3, Fabruada 3, Tiky 2, Bartolo 0, Villareal 0, Solis 0, Ico 0, Dimaunahan 0, Barroquillo 0

UST (64) - Tacatac 29, Soriano 11, Pangilinan 9, Villasin 5, Santos 4, Serrano 4, Dionisio 2, Bron 0, Ambos 0, Villapando 0, Araza 0

Quarter scores: 30-18, 44-34, 60-53, 87-64