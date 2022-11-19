^

Bruce rebounds with 71, Avaricio makes move but Arevalo falters

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 19, 2022 | 12:00pm
Bruce rebounds with 71, Avaricio makes move but Arevalo falters
MANILA, Philippines — Amateur Samantha Bruce flourished at the Bobcat course and shot a one-under 71, moving from joint 67th to a share of 38th halfway through the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying School – Stage II at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

American Karen Chung, Korean Keulki Lee and Chinese Yue Ren matched outputs for the second straight day, their 70s keeping them at the helm at 139 but the other Filipina bidders continued to struggle for the second straight day in cold and windy conditions.

Chanelle Avaricio, however, recovered from a so-so opening 78 with a 74 at Panther to improve from a share of 137th to 114th at 152 in a tie with Pauline del Rosario, who turned in a second straight 76.

Abby Arevalo, who matched Bruce’s 74 at the Panther layout in the first round, faltered with a 78 marred by a double bogey on No. 16 and six bogeys against two birdies at Bobcat as she fell to Avaricio and fellow ICTSI-backed del Rosario’s group.

Daniella Uy, meanwhile, skied to a 79 after a 77 and dropped farther to tied 150th at 156.

Bruce, playing out of Seattle University, gunned down three birdies in a solid frontside charge then added one more at the back against a bogey and double bogey for a 33-38.

Avaricio shot three birdies but made two double bogeys and a bogey, while del Rosario hit just one birdie against three bogeys and a double bogey with the duo hoping to put in better scores in the weekend play to fuel their respective bids for berths in next month’s exacting Q-Series.

Over in Naples, also in Florida, Kiwi Lydia Ko firmed up her hold of the LPGA’s elite CME Group Tour Championship lead with a 66 for a 131 and a whopping five-stroke lead over Korean Hyo Joo Kim, who slowed down with a 69 for a 136 at the Tiburon Golf Club's Gold course.

Japanese Nasa Hataoka moved to joint third at 137 with three others with a 67 as she tied Swede Anna Nordqvist and American world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who both carded 69s, and Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh, who turned in a 70.

But Yuka Saso shot herself in the foot with a five-over 77 marred by a quadruple bogey on the first hole as she found herself at the bottom of the elite 60-player cast with 152 in a tie with fellow major winner Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, who carded a 74.

Saso, who limped with a 75 after 18 holes, got into trouble right on the par-5 first hole and needed four extra shots to hole out for perhaps her worst score in a hole in a long while. She bogeyed the next two, gained a stroke on the sixth but yielded two more strokes in the next three holes.

She birdied the 10th and gained another stroke on the par-5 17th for a 43-34.

