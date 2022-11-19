^

Gilas rises one spot, Spain overtakes USA for No. 1 in FIBA rankings

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 19, 2022 | 10:18am
Gilas Pilipinas
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas rose one spot in the latest edition of the FIBA Men's Basketball World Rankings after a 2-0 sweep of the fifth window of the World Cup Asian Qualifiers earlier this month.

Gilas, who will co-host the World Cup next year, improved their ranking to 40th in the world with 315.7 points to their name.

In Asia, the Philippines ranked 8th with World No. 3 Australia still leading the region at No. 1.

The Philippines beat Jordan (34) and Saudi Arabia (71) in away games in the recently concluded window.

Meanwhile, Spain shook up the rankings as they overtook Team USA at the top spot to become the new World No. 1.

After being the top-ranked team for over 12 years, the Americans relinquished the throne to Spain who edged them inpoints, 758.6 to 757.5.

It can be recalled that Spain won both the 2019 FIBA World Cup and the FIBA EuroBasket in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

They also reached the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics last year.

USA, meanwhile, though winning gold in Tokyo, dropped out in the quarterfinals of the World Cup and finished only third at the FIBA AmeriCup 2022.

Spain became only the second team to claim the No. 1 spot as the USA held No. 1 since the introduction of the world rankings in 2010 before now.

Thailand, for their part, was the biggest riser in this edition of the rankings as they moved up 10 spots to move to 92nd in the world.

Gilas Pilipinas hosts the final window of the Asian Qualifiers next year at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan where they face Lebanon and Jordan.

