Big games loom for Rizal, three others in PCAP Saturday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 19, 2022 | 10:08am
MANILA, Philippines — Five more matches remain in the preliminaries of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), and even fewer slots are left for the playoff bus.

In the northern division, two squads are fighting for dear life, namely the Rizal Batch Towers (12-16, eighth) and the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe (11-17, ninth).

This Saturday, they will both have contrasting matches in their pursuit of the second stage of the conference.

Rizal will supposedly have an easier task as they take on already eliminated Mindoro (3-25) and Olongapo (1-27). Still, either any of the latter can spring a surprise, so the Batch Towers cannot take them for granted.

Quezon City faces Olongapo but have a Herculean task against league-leading Pasig (26-2) who tops in the north and the league as they have a 434.5 won-points advantage over the Davao Chess Eagles’ 26-2 and 432 won-points.

Down south, it does not get any easier for the Tacloban Vikings (10-18, eighth) and the Cebu Machers (10-18, ninth).

Tacloban matches wits with Iloilo (26-4) and Negros (23-5) while Cebu has it easier on paper against the Cagayan de Oro-Misamis Oriental squad (8-20) and the unpredictable PECA Executives (5-13).

The crucial PCAP matches can be viewed on streaming on the Facebook page of the league as well as the individual team’s pages.

