Back-to-back or Destiny?: Kaya FC, Nomads dispute AIA 7s crown

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 18, 2022 | 3:08pm
Nomads Braves head coach Shane Cosgrove (L) and Kaya FC head coach Let Dimzon
Sourced photos

MANILA, Philippines — Back-to-back or destiny?

Kaya FC’s women’s division one team will be gunning for their second consecutive AIA &s Football Tournament championship against the Manila Nomads Braves on Sunday, 6 p.m. at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

Kaya finished the elimination round with a 6-1 record, good for first though, tied with Azzurri Verde on account of goal difference. Their only blemish was the loss to Nomads Braves. 

In the playoffs, Kaya skewered Maharlika Manila, 13-0, then ousted the Manila Nomads, 3-1.

The Nomads Braves, on the other hand, placed third with a 5-2 slate.

They knocked out Azzurri SC-C, 5-2, on aggregate after which they stunned Azzurri Verde, 1-nil, in the playoffs to set up the finals clash with the defending champions.

While the Nomads Braves have had success against Kaya, they are not taking the champions lightly. 

"We are looking forward to the game very much," said Nomads Braves coach Shane Cosgrove. "We know Kaya and they know us. We have a lot of respect for their team. They are full of current and ex-national team players, and they have the ex-national women’s team coach, so we will have to be at the top of our game."

"We expect a quick up tempo game where we will need to be ready and quick anytime the ball is turned over. Both sides will look to counter attack quickly, so the work the players do off the ball is as important as when we have the ball. That being said, when we do have the ball we must make sure not to be careless in possession and take our chances when they arise. Whilst the team is very young many have a lot of experience, just as our opponents have so it promises to be an exciting match up for the neutral fans."

Kaya FC is coached by Let Dimzon and features Errisa Rivas, Katrina Magbitang, Suettie Marie Simoy, Maria Theresa Bernardo, Izza Mae Mascion, Martina Theresa Roxas, Sophie Lyttle, Erika Turtur, Marnelli Dimzon, Patricia Tomanon, Joyce Ann Onrubia, Jonela Albiño, Dionesa Tolentin, Carmela Altiche, Zhyrelle Lou Belluga and Martina Therese Roxas.

Nomads Braves players, meanwhile, include Gab Tuano, Adrielle Lee, Angela Lorenzo, Renee Dalumpines, Bela Dolor, Bea de Luna, Vanessa Angeles, Chenny Mae Dañoso, Nicole Bugayong, Abigail Taylor, Rae Mikella Tolentino, Elisha Flor Lubiano, Angely Alferez, Odeza Yap, Maddy Catoco and KC Zalamea. 

The women’s division two finals will also be played at 6 p.m., featuring Manila Digger and Azzurri Diliman.

