La Salle's Winston hopeful to return in crucial clash vs UP

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 18, 2022 | 2:53pm
Schonny Winston
MANILA, Philippines — La Salle and Adamson, currently at joint fourth spot, will have contrasting situations regarding their star players when they figure in a neck-and-neck race to the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament Final Four.

Barring any hitches, the Archers could welcome MVP frontrunner Schonny Winston (calf injury) back as early as Sunday while the Falcons are likely to push through with their last-ditch playoff drive the rest of the way sans ace guard Jerom Lastimosa (dislocated right foot).

“Hopefully,” said the optimistic Winston, who is still “day-to-day” ahead of La Salle’s anticipated match-up against reigning champion UP Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"We're just trying to get fully healed so I can get out there to compete and help my team win. It's going well. Just rehabbing it and getting it stronger. I'm still recovering."

Winston has missed the last three games for La Salle due to his injury, dealing a huge blow on the Taft-based squad’s semis bid with a costly four-game skid before finally snapping it against Adamson.

As Winston stayed as a spectator anew, La Salle squeaked past Adamson with a huge 81-78 win on CJ Austria’s buzzer-beater to tie the latter at 4-6 with still four games left in the eliminations.

Lastimosa, who’s also in the Top 10 of the MVP race, did not play in that match with a walking boot on his right foot after a bad landing against UP early in the first round.

"Two weeks pa. Hindi na ako aabot. Sayang nga eh.  Sana kahit na di na ako umabot, ituloy lang nila yung ginagawa nila para sa Adamson,” said Lastimosa, who also admitted having a torn and bone bruise on his injured foot.

The Lastimosa-less Adamson will figure in a crucial clash Sunday against University of the East, which is just lurking behind the Final Four picture with Far Eastern U at similar 4-7 cards.

