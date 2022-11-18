^

Saso wobbles in CME Globe Tour as Ko takes command

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 18, 2022 | 12:35pm
Yuka Saso of Japan prepares to hit her shot from the third tee during the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 17, 2022 in Naples, Florida.
DOUGLAS P. DEFELICE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso failed to recover from a bogey-bogey stumble from No. 2 and limped with a three-over 75 to fall to near-bottom of the elite 60-player field after 18 holes of the rich CME Globe Tour Championship paced by Lydia Ko of New Zealand in Naples, Florida Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion did fight back with birdies on Nos. 5 and 6, but dropped two strokes on the tough par-4 seventh and made another double bogey on No. 10 after gaining a stroke on the eighth.

She bogeyed the par-3 16th but birdied the par-5 17th for a 37-38 and a share of 54th place with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Korean Hye Jin Choi at the Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold course.

The ICTSI-backed Saso blasted a 299-yard driving norm and missed four fairways. She also went out of regulation five times and struggled on the greens, ending up with 32 putts in a start that all but stymied her bid to close out the season on a strong note after a slew of missed cuts and so-so finishes following a breakthrough 2021 season.

Ko, meanwhile, showed how to bounce back from an early mishap as the two-time major winner, who also nailed 22 other pro victories, recovered from a bogey on the par-5 No. 1 with a cluster of birdies. She hit three straight from No. 5, gained another stroke on the 11th then racked up another four-birdie binge from No. 14.

In posting nines of 34-31, Ko, 25, missed just one fairway while finishing with 27 putts as she took a one-stroke lead over Thai Pajaree Anannanrukarn and American Danielle Kang, who matched 66s, while Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh and Korean Hyo Joo Kim carded identical 67s to make it a crowded leaderboard in the $7 million championship.

Lydia Ko’s brilliant first round likewise proved too much for last week’s world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul to handle as the Thai ace wavered with a 73 on a two-bogey, one-birdie round while playing head-to-head with the Korean-born Kiwi ace.

Nelly Korda, the newly installed world No. 1, hit six birdies against two bogeys as she stayed within striking distance at 68 with Canadian Brooke Henderson, Swede Anna Nordqvist and Korean Sei Young Kim, among others, while former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko settled for a 72 while battling wrist injury.

