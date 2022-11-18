^

UP's Spencer relishes having career game with mom in the stands

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 18, 2022 | 12:26pm
James Spencer
James Spencer
MANILA, Philippines — UP Fighting Maroons' James Spencer played the game of his UAAP career on Thursday against the FEU Tamaraws, after dropping a career-high 19 points in the defending champions' 10th win of the season.

Even more than the stats that copped him Player of the Game honors, Spencer celebrated being able to show off his best with a special someone in the audience.

Spencer's mother was part of the Maroon faithful at the Smart Araneta Coliseum during the game, and the Fil-Australian couldn't have wanted a better game to stand out.

"It's always good to have my family here. I always look to the stands and make sure she sees it. It was special to have my mom here." Spencer gushed after the game.

Head coach Goldwin Monteverde also patted his ward on the back for being able to repay his teammates' trust with his scoring. Spencer's efforts led to a wire-to-wire victory for UP.

"As James said, he shot really well today. The ball was moving well and I think his teammates looked for him in the first half, he was getting the ball and he delivered." said Monteverde.

Spencer and the rest of the Fighting Maroons are gaining steam as the end of eliminations looms and the Final Four approaches.

Having won seven straight games already and owning a 10-1 record, Monteverde claimed that this is not their ceiling yet, and said they hope to reach their peak in time to retain their UAAP title.

"For today, yun ang best namin, but definitely ang goal namin is to better yung best namin every time," said Monteverde.

"Even after this, through practices, were really gonna work on it na we go in every game and habang tumatakbo yung season to get better. Hopefully by then mas magimprove kami," he added.

UP's next test comes against the DLSU Green Archers on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena as the latter will look to keep their Final Four hopes alive.

