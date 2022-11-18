^

Loman hopes to scale new heights in ONE with victory over Fernandes

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 18, 2022 | 12:13pm
Stephen Loman
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Stephen Loman is looking to climb the ladder higher in the stacked bantamweight division of Singapore promotion ONE Championship.

Headed into a clash with former champion Bibiano Fernandes in ONE Fight Night 4 in Singapore on Saturday, Loman is ready to step up to the challenge and rule the division.

Also a former champion in his previous promotion, Loman plans to conquer ONE this time in the same way he did before.

"Andito na ako sa ONE, parang it's another challenge. I want to boost again my confidence here and ipakita yung mga natutunan ko sa mga past na experience na laban ko," Loman told Philstar.com.

"Nakikita ko dito sa [ONE], yung level is mataas kaya kailangan mamaintain ko parin yung level here," he added.

Loman has an opportune chance to crash into the title picture with a victory over Fernandes, as the role of champion is currently vacant after erstwhile titlist John Lineker was stripped of his belt after failing to make weight in his most recent title defense against Fabricio Andrade.

Andrade then failed to steal the belt when he landed an accidental low blow against Lineker and the latter could not continue, making the bout a no contest.

Though a rematch is set between Andrade and Lineker next year, Loman believes the door is wide open for him to take the chance at a shot at the title.

But Loman knows that it's not just him who will be eyeing the title, and stresses that he needs to continue to focus on improving himself to stand a chance.

"Ito na po yung chance ko na gusto maging isa sa mga spot sa championship and I know that everybody's hungry and everybody's training well. Kailangan ko padin i-improve more and be a better fighter para kapag dumating yung time na challenge ko yung ibang fighters, I will be able to fight with them and yun yung importante." said Loman.

"I want to be on the spot sa title."

Loman's clash with Fernandes is part of the main card of ONE Fight Night 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, in the main event, Christian Lee will attempt to become a champion in two weight classes as he goes for the ONE Welterweight World Championship against erstwhile champion Kiamrian Abbasov.

Abbasov failed to make weight for the fight and thus lost his belt on the scale late Thursday.

Meanwhile, Loman's stablemate Kevin Belingon, who is coincidentally a former rival of Fernandes, will face Kim Jae Woong in the same card.

