Pinay bets hobble in LPGA Q-School II opener

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 18, 2022 | 11:59am
Pinay bets hobble in LPGA Q-School II opener
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — Abby Arevalo and amateur Samantha Bruce matched two-over par 74s at the Panther course to trail the leaders by five at the start of the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying School – Stage II at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Pauline del Rosario didn’t fare any better with a 76, also at the tough Panther layout, while Daniella Uy and Chanelle Avaricio fumbled with 77 and 78, respectively, both at the Bobcat course, as the Filipina bets struggled in tough conditions and against a huge talent-laden field coming from all over in pursuit of spots in the punishing Q-Series — the final LPGA elims phase — next month.

Arevalo and Bruce both gunned down two birdies but made four bogeys each as they dropped to joint 67th with 17 others, five strokes off eight players, who produced identical 69s at various courses.

They include former LPGA Tour campaigner Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong of Thailand, who put in a solid three-birdie round at Panther, along with compatriot and back-to-back Thai Amateur Open winner and Hanoi SEA Games gold medalist Natthakritta Vontaveelap, who shot four birdies against a bogey.

Del Rosario reeled from a triple-bogey mishap on No. 12 and finished with three bogeys against two birdies for a 37-39 as the one-time WAPT (Women’s All Pro Tour) winner fell to a share of 109th in a starting field of 172.

Uy fared even worse with two double bogeys and three bogeys against two birdies, her 35-42 round dropping her to joint 121st while three-time Ladies Philippine Golf Tour winner Avaricio failed to get going with a six-bogey round with no birdie to show for a share of 137th.

There is no cut during the week although a specific number will move on to the grueling Q-Series, a two-week tournament, in December for a chance to earn 2023 eligibility on the LPGA Tour.

Those who do not advance but complete all 72 holes will earn eligibility for the Epson Tour, the official qualifying tour of the LPGA.

