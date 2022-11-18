Blacklist International enters Dota2 scene

MANILA, Philippines — Tier One Entertainment-backed Blacklist International will be expanding their teams to yet another esports title as CEO and co-founder Tryke Gutierrez announced their upcoming participation to the Division I of the Dota2 Pro Circuit (DPC) in Southeast Asia next year.

This comes a week after Gutierrez shared his intentions of forming a Philippine "redeem team" in the title.

"This is so unreal but like what I said before, if your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough. Our journey back to the first game I fell in love with starts today." said Gutierrez on his Facebook page.

The esports exec also thanked RSG CEO and founder Jayf Soh, whose slot Blacklist had acquired.

The organization has fielded teams in different esports titles over the years and has enjoyed much success.



Blacklist Ultimate, the organization’s Call of Duty Mobile team won last year’s CODM World Championships - East Finals while Blacklist International MLBB — arguably the most successful of their teams — has won three MPL PH titles, the most of any organization.

Blacklist's MLBB team will also defend their world championship crown in the coming M4 World Championships in January.