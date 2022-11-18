Creamline stars left in awe of record crowd in PVL game vs Choco Mucho

Some 19,117 fans caught the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference contest between the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline Cool Smashers stalwarts Alyssa Valdez and Tots Carlos were left pleasantly surprised on Thursday after a record crowd saw their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference match against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

A PVL pandemic record of 19,117 saw the game of two of the more popular teams in the league live in the stands, creating an electric atmosphere in the thrilling four-setter win by the Cool Smashers.

After the game, the two PVL MVPs raved about the fan support that came their way.

"Kaya pala wala akong marinig," quipped Carlos.

"Siyempre, we're happy especially for Rebisco na may ganitong pagtitipon ng mga tao. For sure, Sir Jo [Ng] is very happy na maraming sumusuporta sa Rebisco teams." she added.

Valdez also added that the back-and-forth nature of the game gave the fans more to savor in the contest, as the fourth set was extended before the Cool Smashers eventually denied a deciding fifth stanza.

"Sulit na sulit. Always gonna be grateful for all the fans who travel from all over the country just to watch this game. Talagang nagkakaubusan ng tickets. Maraming maraming salamat." she said.

Valdez hopes that the support also translates to other teams in the sport, as she pushes for a more vibrant volleyball community in the country.

"We really want to say thank you to all of you and we really appreciate you all. We hope you — as much as we love the sport — sana mas mahalin nila at mas ma-appreciate nila yung sport at players, may it be from other teams." said Valdez.