Adamson's Lastimosa likely out for the season

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 18, 2022 | 9:27am
MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Soaring Falcons will likely be without star Jerom Lastimosa for the rest of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, as the veteran continues to nurse a foot injury.

Lastimosa, who is in his final year with the Falcons, admitted that it was far fetched that he could make it back to the court before the elimination round ends on November 30.

"Two weeks pa. Di na ako aabot." Lastimosa said on Thursday.

"May punit eh, tapos may bone bruise din. Magpapa-[therapy] ako bukas. Sayang nga eh." he lamented.

Before suffering the injury in their second round meeting with the UP Fighting Maroons, Lastimosa normed 17 points, 4.6 boards and 4.5 assists for Adamson.

But Lastimosa said he focuses on the positives as he has likely played his final game in the UAAP, and lauds his Adamson teammates for stepping up to the plate in his absence.

"Masaya lang ako kasi nakikita ko na nagse-step up talaga silang lahat." Lastimosa said.

"Sana kahit di na ako umabot, ituloy lang nila yung ginagawa nila para sa Adamson." he added.

Meanwhile, Falcons head coach Nash Racela said that his wards will just have to zero in on things that they can control as they enter the final stretch of the elimination round and hope to punch a ticket to the Final Four.

"Actually, we just have to focus on the right things, the things we can control. That's something we've been reminding the players." said Racela.

"Ano yung may control kami? The games that are coming, yung fate namin sa Final Four. Yung injuries, 'di naman namin kontrolado. That's the mindset we have, we had today." he added.

The Adamson Soaring Falcons are currently in a four-way traffic jam in the middle of the standings at 4-6, tied with the DLSU Green Archers while FEU and UE are just a whisker behind at 4-7.

The Falcons continue their battle for a spot in the next round against the Red Warriors on Sunday, November 20.

