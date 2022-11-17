^

Sports

Blue Eagles keep pace with leaders, send UST to brink

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 17, 2022 | 9:06pm
Blue Eagles keep pace with leaders, send UST to brink
BJ Andrade
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles stayed in step with league leaders UP and NU as they routed the UST Growling Tigers, 72-55, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

Ateneo rode another third quarter run where they outscored the Tigers, 27-10, for the period to improve to 7-3.

A Josh Lazaro and-one to end the salvo gave Ateneo their biggest lead at 25, 62-37, with 2.6 left in the third.

But a slow start for the Blue Eagles in the fourth salvo pumped life into UST when they slashed the lead to 12, 52-64, midway through the final period.

JC Fetalvero, however, netted a triple to push Ateneo ahead 67-52 with 2:41 remaining.

BJ Andrade and Ange Kouame contributed 14 markers each in the victory while Forthsky Padrigao had an all-around game of 10 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

"We're pretty happy with the result, obviously. Not just the win, but apart from the 2nd quarter, I thought we were pretty cohesive in the game." said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

Nic Cabanero led UST, who fell to 1-9 and are on the brink of elimination from Final Four contention, with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Ateneo faces FEU next while UST seeks a bounce back against NU on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores:

ATENEO 72 -- Andrade 14, Kouame 14, Padrigao 10, Koon 9, Ildefonso 5, Garcia 5, Chiu 4, Lazaro 3, Fetalvero 3, Fornilos 3, Ballungay 2, Quitevis 0, Daves 0, Lao 0, Ong 0.
UST 55 -- Cabanero 26, Faye 10, Manalang 6, Pangilinan 6, Duremdes 5, Manaytay 2, Calimag 0, Laure 0, Mantua 0, Gesalem 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 22-10, 35-27, 62-37, 72-55.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes
play

Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Jose Rizal University has meted additional sanctions on player John Amores following his infamous rampage in an NCAA game...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Expect a record crowd as Creamline clashes with sister team Choco Mucho in a crucial Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw

No love for Amores

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
The recent incident involving Jose Rizal varsity basketball player John Amores has sparked a clamor for a serious investigation into what led to the brawl, how it could’ve been avoided, the issue of escalation...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto makes solid return as Adelaide nips Melbourne

Kai Sotto makes solid return as Adelaide nips Melbourne

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Sotto, who just came back from a tour with Gilas Pilipinas, scored eight points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal in...
Sports
fbtw
Race to playoffs heats up

Race to playoffs heats up

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Pole position holder Magnolia intends to keep its foot on the pedal as the race for the coveted spots in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cool Smashers scuttle Flying Titans' bid before record crowd

Cool Smashers scuttle Flying Titans' bid before record crowd

1 hour ago
Tots Carlos, back in her fierce form coming off back issues, foiled Kat Tolentino’s attack to save a set point for Creamline...
Sports
fbtw
UCBL: PCU shocks Diliman; CEU, Olivarez still unscathed

UCBL: PCU shocks Diliman; CEU, Olivarez still unscathed

2 hours ago
The Dolphins pulled off the biggest upset so far, slaying the back-to-back titlists Blue Dragons, 85-67 to barge into the...
Sports
fbtw
Saso faces Madsen in CME Group Tour opener

Saso faces Madsen in CME Group Tour opener

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
After scoring a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open last year, Saso has had not much success after opening the...
Sports
fbtw
UP cruises past FEU, boost twice-to-beat hopes

UP cruises past FEU, boost twice-to-beat hopes

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A scorching 16-1 start to the game saw UP in control early, as they held FEU without a field goal in the first five minutes...
Sports
fbtw
PVL: Crossovers check skid, oust High Speed Hitters

PVL: Crossovers check skid, oust High Speed Hitters

4 hours ago
Dell Palomata fired two flawed quick attacks that had earlier helped steer PLDT’s rally from as many as five points...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with