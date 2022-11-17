Blue Eagles keep pace with leaders, send UST to brink

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles stayed in step with league leaders UP and NU as they routed the UST Growling Tigers, 72-55, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

Ateneo rode another third quarter run where they outscored the Tigers, 27-10, for the period to improve to 7-3.

A Josh Lazaro and-one to end the salvo gave Ateneo their biggest lead at 25, 62-37, with 2.6 left in the third.

But a slow start for the Blue Eagles in the fourth salvo pumped life into UST when they slashed the lead to 12, 52-64, midway through the final period.

JC Fetalvero, however, netted a triple to push Ateneo ahead 67-52 with 2:41 remaining.

BJ Andrade and Ange Kouame contributed 14 markers each in the victory while Forthsky Padrigao had an all-around game of 10 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

"We're pretty happy with the result, obviously. Not just the win, but apart from the 2nd quarter, I thought we were pretty cohesive in the game." said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

Nic Cabanero led UST, who fell to 1-9 and are on the brink of elimination from Final Four contention, with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Ateneo faces FEU next while UST seeks a bounce back against NU on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores:

ATENEO 72 -- Andrade 14, Kouame 14, Padrigao 10, Koon 9, Ildefonso 5, Garcia 5, Chiu 4, Lazaro 3, Fetalvero 3, Fornilos 3, Ballungay 2, Quitevis 0, Daves 0, Lao 0, Ong 0.

UST 55 -- Cabanero 26, Faye 10, Manalang 6, Pangilinan 6, Duremdes 5, Manaytay 2, Calimag 0, Laure 0, Mantua 0, Gesalem 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 22-10, 35-27, 62-37, 72-55.