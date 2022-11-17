^

Sports

UCBL: PCU shocks Diliman; CEU, Olivarez still unscathed

Philstar.com
November 17, 2022 | 8:44pm
UCBL: PCU shocks Diliman; CEU, Olivarez still unscathed
Mark Gallano
Sourced photo

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Christian University -Dasmariñas scored its breakthrough win at the expense of the defending champions Diliman College while Olivarez College and Centro Escolar University remained spotless through two games in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) on Thursday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Dolphins pulled off the biggest upset so far, slaying the back-to-back titlists Blue Dragons, 85-67 to barge into the win column in emphatic fashion after dropping their first two games.

Olivarez also came out victorious with a convincing 77-61 triumph over Lyceum of the Philippines University - Batangas for its second win in the seven-team tournament presented by Vespa.

Equally impressive were the Scorpions who clobbered University of Batangas, 99-67.

It was the second straight blowout win for CEU after beating Guang Ming College-Tagaytay, 106-56, on Monday.

Tita Ngufor Toscannie posted 18 points and 16 rebounds while Gaiel Escultor and Joshua Dino provided support with 17 and 15 points respectively as PCU-D dominated the glass with 66 rebounds against Diliman’s only 35.

Up only by six, 67-61, early in the final frame, Toscannie scored back-to-back baskets inside the paint to spearhead a 7-2 spurt that allowed the Dolphins to establish a double-digit spread, 74-63 – a lead they even stretched to its highest at 18 and never relinquished until the final buzzer.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes
play

Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Jose Rizal University has meted additional sanctions on player John Amores following his infamous rampage in an NCAA game...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Expect a record crowd as Creamline clashes with sister team Choco Mucho in a crucial Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw

No love for Amores

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
The recent incident involving Jose Rizal varsity basketball player John Amores has sparked a clamor for a serious investigation into what led to the brawl, how it could’ve been avoided, the issue of escalation...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto makes solid return as Adelaide nips Melbourne

Kai Sotto makes solid return as Adelaide nips Melbourne

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Sotto, who just came back from a tour with Gilas Pilipinas, scored eight points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal in...
Sports
fbtw
Race to playoffs heats up

Race to playoffs heats up

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Pole position holder Magnolia intends to keep its foot on the pedal as the race for the coveted spots in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cool Smashers scuttle Flying Titans' bid before record crowd

Cool Smashers scuttle Flying Titans' bid before record crowd

1 hour ago
Tots Carlos, back in her fierce form coming off back issues, foiled Kat Tolentino’s attack to save a set point for Creamline...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles keep pace with leaders, send UST to brink

Blue Eagles keep pace with leaders, send UST to brink

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Ateneo rode another third quarter run where they outscored the Tigers, 27-10, for the period to improve to 7-3.
Sports
fbtw
Saso faces Madsen in CME Group Tour opener

Saso faces Madsen in CME Group Tour opener

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
After scoring a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open last year, Saso has had not much success after opening the...
Sports
fbtw
UP cruises past FEU, boost twice-to-beat hopes

UP cruises past FEU, boost twice-to-beat hopes

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A scorching 16-1 start to the game saw UP in control early, as they held FEU without a field goal in the first five minutes...
Sports
fbtw
PVL: Crossovers check skid, oust High Speed Hitters

PVL: Crossovers check skid, oust High Speed Hitters

4 hours ago
Dell Palomata fired two flawed quick attacks that had earlier helped steer PLDT’s rally from as many as five points...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with