UCBL: PCU shocks Diliman; CEU, Olivarez still unscathed

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Christian University -Dasmariñas scored its breakthrough win at the expense of the defending champions Diliman College while Olivarez College and Centro Escolar University remained spotless through two games in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) on Thursday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Dolphins pulled off the biggest upset so far, slaying the back-to-back titlists Blue Dragons, 85-67 to barge into the win column in emphatic fashion after dropping their first two games.

Olivarez also came out victorious with a convincing 77-61 triumph over Lyceum of the Philippines University - Batangas for its second win in the seven-team tournament presented by Vespa.

Equally impressive were the Scorpions who clobbered University of Batangas, 99-67.

It was the second straight blowout win for CEU after beating Guang Ming College-Tagaytay, 106-56, on Monday.

Tita Ngufor Toscannie posted 18 points and 16 rebounds while Gaiel Escultor and Joshua Dino provided support with 17 and 15 points respectively as PCU-D dominated the glass with 66 rebounds against Diliman’s only 35.

Up only by six, 67-61, early in the final frame, Toscannie scored back-to-back baskets inside the paint to spearhead a 7-2 spurt that allowed the Dolphins to establish a double-digit spread, 74-63 – a lead they even stretched to its highest at 18 and never relinquished until the final buzzer.