UP cruises past FEU, boost twice-to-beat hopes

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champions UP Fighting Maroons bolstered their chances for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four of UAAP Season 85 after a 73-59 victory over the FEU Tamaraws at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

A scorching 16-1 start to the game saw UP in control early, as they held FEU without a field goal in the first five minutes of the game.

While a 17-4 FEU run saw UP's lead slashed to just two, 20-18, with 51 ticks left in the opening salvo, the defending champions rebounded immediately to keep themselves comfortably ahead in the wire-to-wire victory.

"After a long break, at least we started well 'tong game na 'to. We started strong. Especially sa defense namin ng first part, we started strong and that created shots for us." said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

James Spencer, who finished with a career-high 19 points, nailed a three-pointer to push UP's biggest lead at 21, 71-50, with 1:51 remaining in the game.

UP extended its win streak to seven games and improve to 10-1 atop the standings.

Malick Diouf finished with a double double of 11 points and 20 boards. He was also a pest on defense with three blocks.

UP played without the services of Terrence Fortea who twisted his ankle in training and was in a walking boot.

Jorick Bautista paced FEU with 12 points while Cholo Anonuevo added 10 markers.

UP hopes to tighten its hold on the top spot when they face the DLSU Green Archers on Sunday, November 20. FEU faces Ateneo in the same play date at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores:

UP 73 -- Spencer 19, Diouf 11, Tamayo 10, Abadiano 9, Lucero 8, Cagulangan 6, Alarcon 6, Galinato 3, Ramos 1, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Lina 0, Eusebio 0, Torculas 0, Andrews 0.

FEU 59 -- Bautista 12, Anonuevo 10, Tchuente 9, Gonzales 9, Torres 7, Sleat 7, Alforque 3, Sajonia 2, Sandagon 0, Tempra 0, Ona 0, Bagunu 0.

Quarters: 22-18, 43-32, 58-42, 73-59.