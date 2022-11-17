^

Sports

UP cruises past FEU, boost twice-to-beat hopes

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 17, 2022 | 6:51pm
UP cruises past FEU, boost twice-to-beat hopes
James Spencer
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champions UP Fighting Maroons bolstered their chances for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four of UAAP Season 85 after a 73-59 victory over the FEU Tamaraws at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

A scorching 16-1 start to the game saw UP in control early, as they held FEU without a field goal in the first five minutes of the game.

While a 17-4 FEU run saw UP's lead slashed to just two, 20-18, with 51 ticks left in the opening salvo, the defending champions rebounded immediately to keep themselves comfortably ahead in the wire-to-wire victory.

"After a long break, at least we started well 'tong game na 'to. We started strong. Especially sa defense namin ng first part, we started strong and that created shots for us."  said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

James Spencer, who finished with a career-high 19 points, nailed a three-pointer to push UP's biggest lead at 21, 71-50, with 1:51 remaining in the game.

UP extended its win streak to seven games and improve to 10-1 atop the standings.

Malick Diouf finished with a double double of 11 points and 20 boards. He was also a pest on defense with three blocks.

UP played without the services of Terrence Fortea who twisted his ankle in training and was in a walking boot.

Jorick Bautista paced FEU with 12 points while Cholo Anonuevo added 10 markers.

UP hopes to tighten its hold on the top spot when they face the DLSU Green Archers on Sunday, November 20. FEU faces Ateneo in the same play date at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores:

UP 73 -- Spencer 19, Diouf 11, Tamayo 10, Abadiano 9, Lucero 8, Cagulangan 6, Alarcon 6, Galinato 3, Ramos 1, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Lina 0, Eusebio 0, Torculas 0, Andrews 0.
FEU 59 -- Bautista 12, Anonuevo 10, Tchuente 9, Gonzales 9, Torres 7, Sleat 7, Alforque 3, Sajonia 2, Sandagon 0, Tempra 0, Ona 0, Bagunu 0.

Quarters: 22-18, 43-32, 58-42, 73-59.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes
play

Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Jose Rizal University has meted additional sanctions on player John Amores following his infamous rampage in an NCAA game...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Expect a record crowd as Creamline clashes with sister team Choco Mucho in a crucial Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Asia exec: More than half of Filipinos are NBA fans

NBA Asia exec: More than half of Filipinos are NBA fans

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
According to newly minted NBA Asia Managing Director Ramez Sheikh, their data shows that there are more Filipino NBA fans...
Sports
fbtw

No love for Amores

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The recent incident involving Jose Rizal varsity basketball player John Amores has sparked a clamor for a serious investigation into what led to the brawl, how it could’ve been avoided, the issue of escalation...
Sports
fbtw
Race to playoffs heats up

Race to playoffs heats up

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Pole position holder Magnolia intends to keep its foot on the pedal as the race for the coveted spots in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PVL: Crossovers check skid, oust High Speed Hitters

PVL: Crossovers check skid, oust High Speed Hitters

1 hour ago
Dell Palomata fired two flawed quick attacks that had earlier helped steer PLDT’s rally from as many as five points...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs trip Red Warriors, near Final Four in UAAP 85

Bulldogs trip Red Warriors, near Final Four in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
PJ Palacielo came up clutch for the Bulldogs as he scored eight points in the final four minutes of the game to help them...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino, Malixi dispute ICTSI Match Play crown

Constantino, Malixi dispute ICTSI Match Play crown

3 hours ago
The second ranked Constantino, reaching peak form, dominated the No. 6 Monsalve with a superb all-around performance at the...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics notch eighth straight NBA win

Celtics notch eighth straight NBA win

6 hours ago
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 22 points and his fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum added 19, but Brown said it was the 44 points...
Sports
fbtw
Ledama, Malazarte dominate National Collegiate tennis

Ledama, Malazarte dominate National Collegiate tennis

6 hours ago
Nilo Ledama held off fellow UST stalwart Alexis Acabo, 5-3, 5-3, while Joshea Malazarte trampled Jonamil Prado, 5-3, 4-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with