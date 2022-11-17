^

Sports

PVL: Crossovers check skid, oust High Speed Hitters

Philstar.com
November 17, 2022 | 6:23pm
PVL: Crossovers check skid, oust High Speed Hitters
The Chery Tiggo Crossovers
PVL

Games Saturday
(Araneta Coliseum)
2:30 p.m. – Army vs Petro Gazz
5:30 p.m. – Cignal vs F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo pounced on PLDT’s erratic start in the decider to seize control then parlayed the High Speed Hitters’ miscues at the finish into a rousing 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 25-16, 18-16 victory in a big close-out win in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference elims before a loud crowd at the SM Mall of Asia Arena Thursday.

Dell Palomata fired two flawed quick attacks that had earlier helped steer PLDT’s rally from as many as five points down to force a tie at 12 and her last converted swift hit against two Chery Tiggo defenders even shoved the High Speed Hitters to a 15-14 lead to the delight of their fans bracing for the team to finish with a flourish after going 1-4 for a crack at the last semis seat.

But she failed to deliver when it mattered most, enabling Chery Tiggo to complete their own fightback from 1-2 set down as the Crossovers averted the specter of going to the Final Four phase next week reeling from three straight losses after an impressive sweep of their first five games.

"Yung trust sa players namin andun lagi, tine-train namin un kung ano ang gagawin namin sa mga ganun sitwasyon, kung paano kami maka-recover," said Chery Tiggo coach Clarence Esteban, referring to his wards' fightback from 1-2 set down. "Basta maglaro lang sila at mag-enjoy para hindi nila iisipin ang pressure."

The league’s inaugural pro champions thus finished the elims with a 6-2 slate and will head to the semis with a winning feeling following losses to the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Petro Gazz Angels.

The setback, however, was so frustrating for the High Speed Hitters, who were on the verge of capping a three-win run after hurdling the Akari Chargers and the Cignal HD Spikers last week that kept their slim semis hopes alive.

But with a 3-5 card, the team wound up tied for seventh with Akari, ruing the chance to upend Chery Tiggo after the High Speed Hitters fiercely battled back from a harrowing fourth set blowout and a 0-5 deficit in the fifth aided by four miscues.

PLDT went to its middles to turn the match into a nerve-wracking finish as Palomata and Mika Reyes blasted in crucial hits on quick plays while combining for a couple of blocks to force a tie at 12.

Then after Mylene Paat scored on a kill and the Crossovers went up by two on a PLDT over-pass in the ensuing play, the High Speed Hitters drew back-to-back hits from Elena Samoilkenko before Palomata banged in her eighth point to put the team at match point.

But Paat scored on a contested crosscourt hit and after Samoilenko put PLDT back into the lead, the Crossovers foiled Jules Samonte’s attack to draw level again then took the last two points, the set and the match on Palomata’s mishits.

Chery Tiggo import Jelena Cvijovic also produced a couple of clutch hits and finished with 20 points, next to Paat’s 23 markers, while Cza Carandang and EJ Laure added 10 and eight hits, respectively, and Roselle Baliton chipped in six points.

Samoilenko capped her prolific performance with 26 points, while Reyes backed her up with 19 points and Jovie Prado scored 10 points for the High Speed Hitters, who battled the Crossovers in attacks almost evenly, 63-64, and finished with more blocks, 10-8, and matched their rivals’ aces at six.

They, however, yielded 30 unforced errors, seven more than the Crossovers, that in the end, proved so costly.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes
play

Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Jose Rizal University has meted additional sanctions on player John Amores following his infamous rampage in an NCAA game...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Expect a record crowd as Creamline clashes with sister team Choco Mucho in a crucial Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Asia exec: More than half of Filipinos are NBA fans

NBA Asia exec: More than half of Filipinos are NBA fans

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
According to newly minted NBA Asia Managing Director Ramez Sheikh, their data shows that there are more Filipino NBA fans...
Sports
fbtw

No love for Amores

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The recent incident involving Jose Rizal varsity basketball player John Amores has sparked a clamor for a serious investigation into what led to the brawl, how it could’ve been avoided, the issue of escalation...
Sports
fbtw
Race to playoffs heats up

Race to playoffs heats up

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Pole position holder Magnolia intends to keep its foot on the pedal as the race for the coveted spots in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UP cruises past FEU, boost twice-to-beat hopes

UP cruises past FEU, boost twice-to-beat hopes

By Luisa Morales | 50 minutes ago
A scorching 16-1 start to the game saw UP in control early, as they held FEU without a field goal in the first five minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs trip Red Warriors, near Final Four in UAAP 85

Bulldogs trip Red Warriors, near Final Four in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
PJ Palacielo came up clutch for the Bulldogs as he scored eight points in the final four minutes of the game to help them...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino, Malixi dispute ICTSI Match Play crown

Constantino, Malixi dispute ICTSI Match Play crown

3 hours ago
The second ranked Constantino, reaching peak form, dominated the No. 6 Monsalve with a superb all-around performance at the...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics notch eighth straight NBA win

Celtics notch eighth straight NBA win

6 hours ago
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 22 points and his fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum added 19, but Brown said it was the 44 points...
Sports
fbtw
Ledama, Malazarte dominate National Collegiate tennis

Ledama, Malazarte dominate National Collegiate tennis

6 hours ago
Nilo Ledama held off fellow UST stalwart Alexis Acabo, 5-3, 5-3, while Joshea Malazarte trampled Jonamil Prado, 5-3, 4-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with