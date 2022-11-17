Bulldogs trip Red Warriors, near Final Four in UAAP 85

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs nipped a persistent UE Red Warriors squad, 70-61, to clinch at least a playoff for a spot in the Final Four in UAAP Season 85, as action resumed at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

PJ Palacielo came up clutch for the Bulldogs as he scored eight points in the final four minutes of the game to help them fend off the Red Warriors.

Luis Villegas netted a triple to get UE within two, 55-56, with 3:15 left in the game. But Palacielo spearheaded a 7-0 burst for NU punctuated by a Steve Nash Enriquez three to create space for the Bulldogs, 64-55, with 1:31 left in the game.

While Kyle Paranada answered back with a triple of his own on the other end, time ticked against the Red Warriors as NU improved to 8-3, winning their third straight game.

They are now one win away from a sure spot in the Final Four. But NU Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa isn't keen on thinking about the playoffs just yet.

"Hindi na namin iniisip muna 'yung Final 4. Ang iniisip kasi namin kung nasaan kaming posisyon. 'Yun muna ang iniiisip namin." said Napa.

"Kasi kahit papaano, in order na mapunta kami sa level na 'yun, kailangan itaas pa rin namin ang level of comnpetitiveness namin." he added.

Palacielo finished on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting to finish with 10 points in just eight minutes of action.

John Lloyd Clemente also chipped in 10 points while Jake Figeuroa added nine markers as well.

Gani Stevens paced UE in the loss with 14 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Luis Villegas also contributed 13 markers for the 4-7 Red Warriors.

NU faces the reeling UST Growling Tigers next while UE clashes with Adamson on Sunday, November 20, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores

NU 70 - Palacielo 10, Clemente 10, Figeuroa 9, Galinato 9, John 8, Malonzo 7, Enriquez 6, Manansala 5, Baclaan 2, Yu 2, Mahinay 2, Minerva 0, Padrones 0

UE 61 - Stevens 14, Villegas 13, Payawal 12, Pagsanjan 7, K. Paranada 6, N. Paranada 5, Sawat 4, Tulabut 0, Remogat 0, Antiporda 0, Gilbuena 0

Quarterscores - 16-13, 35-24, 48-39, 70-61