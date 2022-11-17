^

Sports

Bulldogs trip Red Warriors, near Final Four in UAAP 85

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 17, 2022 | 4:00pm
Bulldogs trip Red Warriors, near Final Four in UAAP 85
PJ Palacielo
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs nipped a persistent UE Red Warriors squad, 70-61, to clinch at least a playoff for a spot in the Final Four in UAAP Season 85, as action resumed at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

PJ Palacielo came up clutch for the Bulldogs as he scored eight points in the final four minutes of the game to help them fend off the Red Warriors.

Luis Villegas netted a triple to get UE within two, 55-56, with 3:15 left in the game. But Palacielo spearheaded a 7-0 burst for NU punctuated by a Steve Nash Enriquez three to create space for the Bulldogs, 64-55, with 1:31 left in the game.

While Kyle Paranada answered back with a triple of his own on the other end, time ticked against the Red Warriors as NU improved to 8-3, winning their third straight game.

They are now one win away from a sure spot in the Final Four. But NU Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa isn't keen on thinking about the playoffs just yet.

"Hindi na namin iniisip muna 'yung Final 4. Ang iniisip kasi namin kung nasaan kaming posisyon. 'Yun muna ang iniiisip namin." said Napa.

"Kasi kahit papaano, in order na mapunta kami sa level na 'yun, kailangan itaas pa rin namin ang level of comnpetitiveness namin." he added.

Palacielo finished on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting to finish with 10 points in just eight minutes of action.

John Lloyd Clemente also chipped in 10 points while Jake Figeuroa added nine markers as well.

Gani Stevens paced UE in the loss with 14 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Luis Villegas also contributed 13 markers for the 4-7 Red Warriors.

NU faces the reeling UST Growling Tigers next while UE clashes with Adamson on Sunday, November 20, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores

NU 70 - Palacielo 10, Clemente 10, Figeuroa 9, Galinato 9, John 8, Malonzo 7, Enriquez 6, Manansala 5, Baclaan 2, Yu 2, Mahinay 2, Minerva 0, Padrones 0
UE 61 - Stevens 14, Villegas 13, Payawal 12, Pagsanjan 7, K. Paranada 6, N. Paranada 5, Sawat 4, Tulabut 0, Remogat 0, Antiporda 0, Gilbuena 0

Quarterscores - 16-13, 35-24, 48-39, 70-61

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes
play

Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Jose Rizal University has meted additional sanctions on player John Amores following his infamous rampage in an NCAA game...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Expect a record crowd as Creamline clashes with sister team Choco Mucho in a crucial Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw

No love for Amores

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The recent incident involving Jose Rizal varsity basketball player John Amores has sparked a clamor for a serious investigation into what led to the brawl, how it could’ve been avoided, the issue of escalation...
Sports
fbtw
Hunt resumes for last 3 UAAP semis berths

Hunt resumes for last 3 UAAP semis berths

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
At 9-1, reigning champion University of the Philippines was the first team to secure its slot in the playoffs before UAAP’s...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Asia exec: More than half of Filipinos are NBA fans

NBA Asia exec: More than half of Filipinos are NBA fans

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
According to newly minted NBA Asia Managing Director Ramez Sheikh, their data shows that there are more Filipino NBA fans...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Constantino, Malixi dispute ICTSI Match Play crown

Constantino, Malixi dispute ICTSI Match Play crown

40 minutes ago
The second ranked Constantino, reaching peak form, dominated the No. 6 Monsalve with a superb all-around performance at the...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics notch eighth straight NBA win

Celtics notch eighth straight NBA win

3 hours ago
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 22 points and his fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum added 19, but Brown said it was the 44 points...
Sports
fbtw
Ledama, Malazarte dominate National Collegiate tennis

Ledama, Malazarte dominate National Collegiate tennis

3 hours ago
Nilo Ledama held off fellow UST stalwart Alexis Acabo, 5-3, 5-3, while Joshea Malazarte trampled Jonamil Prado, 5-3, 4-1,...
Sports
fbtw
High hopes for Pinay aces as LPGA Q-School II starts

High hopes for Pinay aces as LPGA Q-School II starts

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
The event was originally scheduled last October but was moved to this week due to damage from Hurricane Ian in late September,...
Sports
fbtw
Australia confirms Aussie Open visa for Djokovic

Australia confirms Aussie Open visa for Djokovic

5 hours ago
The former world number one was kicked out of the country in the lead-up to the Australian Open earlier this year after refusing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with