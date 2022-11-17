^

Ledama, Malazarte dominate National Collegiate tennis

November 17, 2022 | 1:15pm
MANILA, Philippines — Nilo Ledama held off fellow UST stalwart Alexis Acabo, 5-3, 5-3, while Joshea Malazarte trampled Jonamil Prado, 5-3, 4-1, in an all-UP ladies final as they claimed the singles crowns in the National Collegiate Tennis Championships at the PCA outdoor tennis courts in Plaza Dilao, Manila last Wednesday.

Ledama survived National U’s Ibarra Ortega, 1-4, 4-1, 10-7, in the quarters, overpowered UE’s Zion Guia, 4-2, 5-3, in the semis, then ended the unranked Acabo’s run with a straight-set romp in the finals to bag the men’s singles trophy in the pre-season tournament presented by Dunlop.

He went on to help deliver the two other titles for the Espana-based school, teaming up with John Steven Sonsona to trounce UE’s Patrick Mendoza and Dawson Ormoc, 5-3, 4-2, in the men’s doubles finals and then anchoring UST-A’s 2-1 victory over UE-A in the men’s team event.

UE’s Stephen Guia edged Acabo, 8-6, in the first singles match but Eric Tangub and Richard Bautista nipped Norman Gaspar and Edangga, 8-7(7), in doubles before Ledama routed Jed Durog, 8-1, in the other singles duel.

It was sorry loss for Acabo, who scored a walkover win over No. 4 Loucas Fernandez then stunned top seed Jarell Edangga, also of UE, 4-5(4), 4-2, 10-4, in the semis.

The third-ranked Malazarte, on the other hand, repulsed No. 2 Althea Ong of Ateneo in the semis then imposed her will over fellow Lady Maroon Prado to notch the women’s singles diadem in the week-long event put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro as part of the PPS-PEPP tennis program.

Malazarte matched Ledama’s three-title feat as she teamed up with Jesha Cervantes to drub NU’s Danna Abad and Luivy Carvajal, 4-0, 4-1, and helped steer UP Team B to the team championship over UP Team A, 2-1.

Sydney Enriquez beat Renee Esteban, 8-5, in the first women’s singles match then Malazarte and Cervantes clinched the win with a similar 8-5 victory over Anica Cari and Dana Regala in doubles play. UP Team A’s Anna De Myer averted a shutout loss by trouncing Chezka Malaki, 8-2.

