Austria nails game-winner as DLSU stops 4-game skid at expense of Adamson

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 17, 2022 | 1:11pm
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Green Archers barged back into the win column courtesy of a game winning triple from CJ Austria, squeaking past the Adamson Soarng Falcons, 81-78, at the resumption of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

In a back-and-forth affair, Austria converted on the triple at the horn to breathe life into La Salle's final four hopes and stop a four-game losing skid and improve to 4-6.

Austria finished with a team-high 16 points for La Salle who are still without top scorer Schonny Winston.

Mike Phillips converted on the game tying basket with 41 ticks left on the clock.

A defensive stop on Lenda Douanga's attempt from the three-point line in the previous possession set up Austria's late game heroics.

Austria added two rebounds and two steals to his stat line. Mike and Ben Phillips added 14 markers each to contribute to the victory.

Mike finished with the double-double as he also added 10 boards.

"I think it was a total team effort. we worked hard for it. We have to give it to Adamson even though Lastimosa didnt play. They still fought hard and they played well," said DLSU head coach Derrick Pumaren.

"I've been telling the boys that we cannot lose our poise in there, dig deep, and work hard, and good things will happen," he added.

Joshua Yerro, who went down with about two minutes left in the game with an injury, and Aaron Flowers paced Adamson in the dogfight with 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Adamson sports an identical record with La Salle at 4-6 as well.

The Scores:

LA SALLE 81 -- Austria 16, M. Phillips 14, B. Phillips 14, Nonoy 8, Quiambao 8, Abadam 6, Nwankwo 6, Nelle 5, Estacio 4, Macalalag 0, Cortez 0, Manuel 0.
ADAMSON 78 -- Yerro 18, Flowers 15, Hanapi 10, Jaymalin 10, Douanga 10, Manzano 6, Sabandal 3, Colonia 2, Barasi 2, Fuentebella 2, Torres 0, Barcelona 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

Quarters: 23-23, 40-42, 57-62, 81-78.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
