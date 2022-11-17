High hopes for Pinay aces as LPGA Q-School II starts

MANILA, Philippines — Chanelle Avaricio and four other Filipina aces step up their respective bids for the coveted LPGA Tour cards next year as they slug it out with 173 other bidders in Thursday’s start of Stage II of the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying Tournament in Venice, Florida.

The event was originally scheduled last October but was moved to this week due to damage from Hurricane Ian in late September, giving the aspirants more time to hone up their respective games and reach the desired competitive level.

Also resuming their bids after hurdling Stage I are ICTSI bets Pauline del Rosario and Abby Arevalo, Daniella Uy and amateur Samantha Bruce.

Avaricio took the break to compete in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s season-ending tournament at Pradera Verde last month where she also reigned last June. But after a fiery opening 67, the former Alabama State star faltered with 74 and 76 and lost by one to Harmie Constantino.

Still, the three-leg winner, who also topped the Hallow Ridge and Caliraya Springs stops of this year’s 11-stage LPGT, headed back to the US upbeat of her chances in the 72-hole, stroke-play format at Plantation Golf and Country Club’s Bobcat and Panther courses.

There is no cut during the week and players will tee off in foursomes in an effort to alleviate daylight concerns. The top players, with a specific number being determined before the start of round one, will move on to the grueling Q-Series, a two-week tournament, in December for a chance to earn 2023 eligibility on the LPGA Tour.

Those who do not advance but complete all 72 holes will earn eligibility for the Epson Tour, the official qualifying tour of the LPGA.

Avaricio drew Americans Kendra Dalton and Breanne Jones and amateur Amelia Williamson of England in the 9:24 a.m. group at the Bobcat layout.

Del Rosario, a one-time WAPT (Women’s All Pro Tour) winner who struggled in the recently concluded Epson Tour, will start at 8:36 a.m. at the backside of the Panther course with Brittany Fan and Sarah Rhee of the US, amateur Angelica Moresco from Mexico.

Arevalo, who marked her pro debut last year with a victory on the Cactus Tour, will mix it up with Mexican amateur Alessandra Fanali, Kenzie Wright and Alexis Phadungmartvorakul, both of the US on No. 1, also of the Panther course, at 9:12 a.m.

Uy, who won the LPGT Riviera-Langer leg last year, sets out at 8:48 a.m. at the backside of Bobcat with Japanese Yuri Onishi, Mexican Virginia Carta and Malaysian Alyaa Abdulghany, while Bruce launches her bid at Panther’s frontside with Americans Carley Cox and Erica Smith and Korean Shin Ae Ahn at 9 a.m.

Players competing range from ages 16-40 and include 36 amateurs, 104 qualifiers from Stage I, players exempt by Rolex Ranking and by WAPT, three exempt amateurs, Epson Tour members ranked within of the top-125 as of August 8 this year and LPGA Tour members ranked outside the top-150 as of October 10.