^

Sports

High hopes for Pinay aces as LPGA Q-School II starts

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 17, 2022 | 11:27am
High hopes for Pinay aces as LPGA Q-School II starts
Chanelle Avaricio

MANILA, Philippines — Chanelle Avaricio and four other Filipina aces step up their respective bids for the coveted LPGA Tour cards next year as they slug it out with 173 other bidders in Thursday’s start of Stage II of the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying Tournament in Venice, Florida.

The event was originally scheduled last October but was moved to this week due to damage from Hurricane Ian in late September, giving the aspirants more time to hone up their respective games and reach the desired competitive level.

Also resuming their bids after hurdling Stage I are ICTSI bets Pauline del Rosario and Abby Arevalo, Daniella Uy and amateur Samantha Bruce.

Avaricio took the break to compete in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s season-ending tournament at Pradera Verde last month where she also reigned last June. But after a fiery opening 67, the former Alabama State star faltered with 74 and 76 and lost by one to Harmie Constantino.

Still, the three-leg winner, who also topped the Hallow Ridge and Caliraya Springs stops of this year’s 11-stage LPGT, headed back to the US upbeat of her chances in the 72-hole, stroke-play format at Plantation Golf and Country Club’s Bobcat and Panther courses.

There is no cut during the week and players will tee off in foursomes in an effort to alleviate daylight concerns. The top players, with a specific number being determined before the start of round one, will move on to the grueling Q-Series, a two-week tournament, in December for a chance to earn 2023 eligibility on the LPGA Tour.

Those who do not advance but complete all 72 holes will earn eligibility for the Epson Tour, the official qualifying tour of the LPGA.

Avaricio drew Americans Kendra Dalton and Breanne Jones and amateur Amelia Williamson of England in the 9:24 a.m. group at the Bobcat layout.

Del Rosario, a one-time WAPT (Women’s All Pro Tour) winner who struggled in the recently concluded Epson Tour, will start at 8:36 a.m. at the backside of the Panther course with Brittany Fan and Sarah Rhee of the US, amateur Angelica Moresco from Mexico.

Arevalo, who marked her pro debut last year with a victory on the Cactus Tour, will mix it up with Mexican amateur Alessandra Fanali, Kenzie Wright and Alexis Phadungmartvorakul, both of the US on No. 1, also of the Panther course, at 9:12 a.m.

Uy, who won the LPGT Riviera-Langer leg last year, sets out at 8:48 a.m. at the backside of Bobcat with Japanese Yuri Onishi, Mexican Virginia Carta and Malaysian Alyaa Abdulghany, while Bruce launches her bid at Panther’s frontside with Americans Carley Cox and Erica Smith and Korean Shin Ae Ahn at 9 a.m.

Players competing range from ages 16-40 and include 36 amateurs, 104 qualifiers from Stage I, players exempt by Rolex Ranking and by WAPT, three exempt amateurs, Epson Tour members ranked within of the top-125 as of August 8 this year and LPGA Tour members ranked outside the top-150 as of October 10.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes
play

Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Jose Rizal University has meted additional sanctions on player John Amores following his infamous rampage in an NCAA game...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Expect a record crowd as Creamline clashes with sister team Choco Mucho in a crucial Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw

No love for Amores

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The recent incident involving Jose Rizal varsity basketball player John Amores has sparked a clamor for a serious investigation into what led to the brawl, how it could’ve been avoided, the issue of escalation...
Sports
fbtw
Hunt resumes for last 3 UAAP semis berths

Hunt resumes for last 3 UAAP semis berths

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
At 9-1, reigning champion University of the Philippines was the first team to secure its slot in the playoffs before UAAP’s...
Sports
fbtw
Rallying Bolts trounce Tropa &nbsp;

Rallying Bolts trounce Tropa  

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Meralco continued its surge and zapped TNT, 97-91, to catch its victims at seventh spot in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Australia confirms Aussie Open visa for Djokovic

Australia confirms Aussie Open visa for Djokovic

40 minutes ago
The former world number one was kicked out of the country in the lead-up to the Australian Open earlier this year after refusing...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP: Surigao stuns Iloilo

PCAP: Surigao stuns Iloilo

By Rick Olivares | 55 minutes ago
The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates chalked up a huge victory Wednesday evening, when they tripped the Iloilo Kisela Knights,...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Asia exec: More than half of Filipinos are NBA fans

NBA Asia exec: More than half of Filipinos are NBA fans

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
According to newly minted NBA Asia Managing Director Ramez Sheikh, their data shows that there are more Filipino NBA fans...
Sports
fbtw
Inaugural 'Olympics Esports Week' set in Singapore next year

Inaugural 'Olympics Esports Week' set in Singapore next year

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
In 2020, the IOC included in their five year agenda the recommendations to "Encourage the development of virtual sports and...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee citizenship bill gains traction

Brownlee citizenship bill gains traction

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Efforts to tap Justin Brownlee as Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player took a step forward as the House Committee on Justice...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with