PCAP: Surigao stuns Iloilo

MANILA, Philippines — In the dog days of a long and arduous second season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, teams are looking to book their spot in the Open Conference (PCAP) playoffs while some are building up momentum.

The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates chalked up a huge victory Wednesday evening, when they tripped the Iloilo Kisela Knights, 13-8, in the first match of the doubleheader.

With GM Joey Antonio and Fritz Bryan Porras unavailable, NM Cesar Mariano and Horizon Villanueva stepped up to the plate.

For a while, it looked like Iloilo would get by although it was close, 4-3, after blitz play.

However, come rapid chess, Surigao’s John Ranel Morazo got back at Rolly Parondo Jr. on Board One while Cyril Ortega continued his mastery over Mariano on the senior board.

Then shockingly, the home grown boards — a source of strength for Iloilo — collapsed as the Fianchetto Checkmates’ Antonio Chavez Jr., Rhenz Auza and FM Vince Alaan shut down Mark Jossel Mariano, NM John Michael Silvederio and Villanueva for a 10-4 advantage that translated into a 13-8 win.

It was Iloilo’s fourth loss of the conference that dropped them further behind southern division leader Davao (26-2) to 24-4.

The Fianchetto Checkmates were unable to use that morale-boosting win over Iloilo as they failed to get past the Negros Kingsmen, 11.5-9.5 in the second match of the doubleheader.

Surigao did gain a bit of an advantage over the Palawan Queen’s Gambit who also have a 13-15 slate, the same as the former, except the Fianchetto Checkmates have 314.5 won-points to the latter’s 291.5 won-points.

With three playdates and five games left in the elimination round of the third and last conference of the PCAP season, aside from positioning, some teams are looking to gain a playoff spot with no play-in scheduled.

Among those battling for these precious seats to the playoff bus are the Cavite Spartans, Rizal Batch Towers and Quezon City Simba’s Tribe in the northern division while over at the south, squads contesting the spots include Surigao, Palawan, the Camarines-Albay Soaring Eagles, the Tacloban Vikings and the Cebu Machers.