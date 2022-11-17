Inaugural 'Olympics Esports Week' set in Singapore next year

Singapore will play host to the first-ever Olympic Esports Week organized by the International Olympic Committee next year

MANILA, Philippines — Esports' road to legitimacy in the sports world received a shot in the arm after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that an inaugural Olympic Esports Week will be happening in Singapore on June 22 to 25 next year.

In 2020, the IOC included in their five year agenda the recommendations to "Encourage the development of virtual sports and further engage with video gaming communities."

"The first Olympic Esports Week marks an important milestone in our ambition to support the growth of virtual sports within the Olympic Movement," said IOC President Thomas Bach in a press release.

"We believe the exciting new format of our virtual sports competition, with live finals to be staged for the first time, is an opportunity to collaborate further with esports players and to create new opportunities for players and fans alike. It is a perfect opportunity to be partnering with Singapore, which has a history of supporting innovation in the Olympic Movement, hosting the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in 2010, so we are looking forward to working together closely," he added.

The IOC's push for esports' inclusion saw the first Olympic Virtual Series (OVS) come to life last May 2021, a few months before the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The OVC was a result of partnerships between the IOC and different International Sports Federations as well as game publishers to showcase virtual events in the following sports: Baseball, MotorSport, Sailing, Rowing and Cycling.

The coming Olympic Esports Week will showcase virtual sport, defined by IOC as hybrid physical and simulated sports, in a four-day festival that will culminate in a in-person live finals of the Olympic Esports Series, similar to that of the OVS last year.

More information on the Olympic Esports Week and the Olympics Esports Series will be released in 2023.