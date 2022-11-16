Three-time Olympian Rivera relishes PVL experience with Akari Chargers

MANILA, Philippines — Dominican Republic's Prisilla Rivera expressed her gratitude to the Philippine volleyball community after having wrapped up her first stint in the country with the Akari Chargers in the Premier Volleyball League on Tuesday.

As the Chargers played spoiler against the F2 Logistics, Rivera went out with a bang finishing with 32 points against the Cargo Movers.

Rivera, who now holds the PVL scoring record when she hammered down 44 points against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans last November 3, spoke about her experience in the PVL.

"She said she's happy to play in this league, very well organized, and of course, she wants next time to be in the finals," Akari head coach Jorge de Brito translated for Rivera.

De Brito himself raved about the three-time Olympian's services to the young team. Though missing out on the semifinals, the Brazilian mentor said that she was the perfect fit for the Chargers.

De Brito also said that Rivera was able amp up the level of volleyball in the country because of how she played in the league.

"As we bond in the team. We got her to really be the perfect guy to bond the team. And she’s been doing this not only in the last night, but since she came here, even in the training," de Brito said.

"And I’m very happy because one thing I saw here before watching with all the fans, it’s a high level volleyball. Every move and skills she’s doing inside the court shows to all, not only for our team, but also for the other teams and the guys from the national team," he added.

Rivera also has raked in some fans of her own in the country, with her tough personality on the court and her elite level of play.

"She said she’s so happy and also she loved them... And now she got a lot of fans from the Philippines," said de Brito.