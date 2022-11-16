^

Sports

LPU gains lead as Letran stops Arellano in CCE MLBB Season 2

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 16, 2022 | 2:23pm
LPU gains lead as Letran stops Arellano in CCE MLBB Season 2
A screenshot of the CCE battle between Arellano and LPU

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champions Lyceum of the Philippines University steadied the ship in Season 2 of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang as they ascended to the top of the standings after a shaky start to their title retention bid.

Bouncing back from a shock loss against Arellano in Week 1, LPU swept their three assignments in University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, Mapua University, and College of St. Benilde to regain control of the tournament.

Last season's MVP Mark Kenneth "Mark" Delos Reyes with his Leomord (4/0/17 against Perpetual), and Katarina (8/2/5 against Mapua), as well as Ralph Joshua "Alas" Araz's Khurfa (7/1/10 vs CSB) led the way for the Pirates in their redemption week.

Meanwhile, Letran stopped the Chiefs in their tracks to share the top spot with LPU.

Undaunted by the Chiefs' big win over LPU last week, the Knights stamped class with Joshua Dave "Fezco" Dasigao's Akai leading the way with a 4-1-11 performance.

The Knights, who had lost to LPU in Week 1, also dominated Emilio Aguinaldo College, and CSB.

Jade Michael "ImbaDeeJade" Mercado (Clint, 6/0/6) and Rafael Carlos "Amen" Silvestre (Barats, 6/0/11) joined Dasigao in capturing MVP citations for Letran, which also got ample support from Mark Raphael "Choco Mael O" Arellano, Matthew "Matsuu" Viray, Rov Jupiter "Jupet" Valles and Kurt Patrick "Xeero" Pugao.

Both LPU and Letran now hold identical 4-1 slates in the tournament presented by Galaxy Racer, Legion by Lenovo, Smart, Mountain Dew and Hawk Bags, with MPL-Philippines serving as an official partner.

Erstwhile leaders Arellano slid to third at 4-2 with Jose Rizal University, who gained momentum in the playoff race with a 3-0 slate for the week.

CSB, Mapua, and Season 1 runners-up San Sebastian College-Recoletos are in the middle of the pack with 3-3 cards.

EAC (2-4), San Beda (1-5), and Perpetual (0-6) are the backmarkers after two weeks of action.

League president Stanley Lao also recently got to share his wisdom in an "inspirational talk" with student-athletes in LPU last week, which boasts the country's first Esports academic program.

ESPORT

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Race to playoffs heats up

Race to playoffs heats up

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Pole position holder Magnolia intends to keep its foot on the pedal as the race for the coveted spots in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw

Next FIBA window in Bulacan

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
The sixth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window featuring host Philippines against Lebanon on Feb. 24 and Jordan on Feb. 27 will be held at the 55,000-seat Philippine Arena in Bulacan as a test run for the venue...
Sports
fbtw

No rest for weary

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Gilas arrived home from Jeddah late Monday night and head coach Chot Reyes called for a TNT coaches meeting at 8 the next morning before practice to get ready for the game against Meralco in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
PBA cuts conference interval

PBA cuts conference interval

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the interval between the end of the Commissioner’s Cup and the start...
Sports
fbtw
Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes
play

Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Jose Rizal University has meted additional sanctions on player John Amores following his infamous rampage in an NCAA game...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPU gains lead as Letran stops Arellano in CCE MLBB Season 2

LPU gains lead as Letran stops Arellano in CCE MLBB Season 2

By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
Bouncing back from a shock loss against Arellano in Week 1, LPU swept their three assignments in University of Perpetual Help...
Sports
fbtw
Australian basketball player Humphries comes out as gay

Australian basketball player Humphries comes out as gay

55 minutes ago
An Australian basketballer on Wednesday became the first openly gay man to compete in the country's professional league, saying...
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans tame Grizzlies; Mavericks escape Clippers

Pelicans tame Grizzlies; Mavericks escape Clippers

2 hours ago
C.J. McCollum scored a season-high 30 points while reserves Larry Nance Jr. and Jose Alvarado made key contributions to spark...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Ams Ricky Turcios, Kevin Natividad collide in UFC Fight Night

Fil-Ams Ricky Turcios, Kevin Natividad collide in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
For the first time in Filipino-American mixed martial arts fighter Ricky Turcios’ young career, he is going up against...
Sports
fbtw
Young guns seize the spotlight as PCA Juniors fires off

Young guns seize the spotlight as PCA Juniors fires off

4 hours ago
AJ Acabo and Mateo Rivas brace for a tough challenge in pursuit of top honors and ranking points as the PCA Juniors National...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with