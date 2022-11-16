^

Young guns seize the spotlight as PCA Juniors fires off

Philstar.com
November 16, 2022 | 10:25am
Young guns seize the spotlight as PCA Juniors fires off

MANILA, Philippines – AJ Acabo and Mateo Rivas brace for a tough challenge in pursuit of top honors and ranking points as the PCA Juniors National Tennis Championships unwrap at the PCA outdoor courts in Plaza Dilao, Manila Thursday.

Acabo and Rivas gained the top seeding in their respective sides of the 18-and-under division of the Group I event with the former, one of the rising stars from Zamboanga, Sibugay, all primed for a spirited battle with the likes of Chloe Mercado, Czarina Ilano and Alexa Milliam.

Rivas, on the other hand, will have a lot of work to do in the 32-player draw that includes Ivan Manila, Cyril Paster, Zhul Pantaran, Kevin Garrido, Alfonso Infante, Gabriel Avellanoza and Francis Casia, all looking to crowd the Quezon City bet for the championship.

Over 150 players are vying in the week-long event, also held as part of the country’s longest, nationwide PPS-PEPP junior circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro not only to draw the youngsters into sports but also boost local tennis and at the same time discover, develop and train talents for future national teams.

For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

The title chase in six other age categories is also expected to be tight and fierce with Sandra Bautista and Joy Ansay top-billing the girls’ 16-U roster that also features Acabo and Ilano with the Dilao siblings —Frank and France — bannering the boys’ side of the event presented by Dunlop.

Bautista and Ansay also loom as the players to beat in the 14-U division which also drew Maristella Torrecampo and Ma. Caroliean Fiel with Tristan Licayan, Reign Maravilla, Gavin Kraut and Marcus Brodeth tipped to dispute the boys’ trophy.

Torrecampo and Fiel, a multi-titled campaigner in the PPS-PEPP circuit, gear up for a showdown for the 12-U diadem along with Ronielle Oliveros and Cadee Dagoon with Julio Naredo, Zachary Morales, Dean Palaroan and Pete Niere expected to clash for the crown in the boys’ side of the youngest division of the event backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

