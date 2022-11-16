Our Osasuna experience (Part 3)

Editor’s note: The author co-wrote this piece with his son Kael

As we bring you Part Three of our interview with Luis Arregui, CA Osasuna’s Head of International Development, we’d like to highlight not just the game, but also the people that you meet, and how they add to the experience.

Yes, we talked extensively about the Club, their integral relationship with the community, but we were also witness to the out of this world hospitality of the men and women associated with Osasuna.

While at the game, Claudia and Ainhara were around to help us with any of our needs.

After the game, Luis offered to tour us around town. We tried to get a cab to the city but none were available. So we rode into town, driven no less by their CFO Angel Ardanaz.

When we got into town, Luis showed us a few of the famous areas, like the place where they hold their annual “Pamplona Bull Run”.

When it was time to head to the train station, again there were no cabs.

Since Luis’ car was at the shop at that time, he had to call his brother who was relaxing at home, remember it was a Sunday, to pick us up in town and bring us to the train station.

Now that is going over and above regular hospitality!

Osasuna is all about community. And we were first hand witnesses to what they were all about. From choosing a local Name sponsor, Verleal, who is a company that supplies broccoli worldwide. And to have an architect or construction firm from their province design the El Sadar Stadium. They’re focus is really on helping the club, the province and its people.

Kael: When you talk about the members club you mentioned earlier that only a few clubs are members clubs?

Luis: “There are only 4 member clubs. Aside from us we are talking about Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Athletic Club Bilbao. The reality is that our framework is very different from the others. Barcelona is a really huge club, Real Madrid may even be the most powerful club in history and Athletic Club Bilbao has a very big fan base because of its socio demographic framework. We are a small city, a small region, Navarra only has six hundred fifty thousand inhabitants which is really small, however we manage to compete with other teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid and we manage to develop talent for La Liga, for ourselves and for Spain.”

Anthony: What are your expectations this year?

Luis: “Obviously our expectation is to be in the first division. It is very important for a club like ours to have that kind of security to have these revenue streams. You know that our revenue share in commercial TV rights are very important so we must be in the first division. At the same time as a community we don't look past anything aside from staying in the first division. We take everything match by match just like how Cholo Simeone would say. The club is also in a process of wanting to gain more fans. We will not compete with other clubs in Spain for their fan base, all the fans of Osasuna are from here in Navarra. We want to communicate what Osasuna is and what we have built here around the world. Not only in terms of the grassroots, development, methodology but also in terms of management. We want to let all football industries know that you can do what we do and still be competitive. You don’t have to be a big club to seek excellence. You have to seek excellence in your framework and in your community. Football is more than a sport. In some places like Argentina, football is a religion. You have to use the awareness, the power that you have toward your community and perhaps something even bigger. That’s what we want to communicate overseas.”

Kael: With the Qatar World Cup changing schedule and now eating into your season, what do you have planned for that window?

Luis: “It is really difficult for a football club to have its most important assets in players and coaches not doing anything. It’s a mess in terms of sports, our DT is doing everything he can to come up with programs for the team. It is also an opportunity for the team to go abroad, seek out new fans and to try and engage overseas. We plan to have friendly matches abroad in different markets. Osasuna has been very important here in Navarra but we haven’t been able to communicate with the rest of the world what Osasuna means. I believe we can have a lot of fans around the world”