Juan GDL lifts undermanned BC Wolves in friendly

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Gomez de Liaño stuffed the stat sheet in the BC Wolves' 98-83 win over BC Pieno žvaigžd?s at Pasvalys Lithuania on Sunday.

In the friendly match, Gomez de Liaño provided key contributions for a Wolves team missing key players Eigirdas Žukauskas, Kristupas Žemaitis and Marcos Delía, who were called up for national team duties.

The former UP standout finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to flirt with the triple-double in just 26 minutes of playing time.

Gomez de Liaño contributed to Hugo Invernizzi's 18 points and two rebounds.

"Basketball in Lithuania is very detailed. It’s more like structured basketball," said Gomez de Liaño.

"They run a lot of plays, they have a lot of ball movement, I would say a little bit of up-tempo as well. They like to run a lot but guys here are very smart and they have high I.Q.," he added.

A former MVP in the PBA D-League, Gomez de Liaño is the first male player to sign a contract for a pro hoops league in Europe.

The Wolves play next in the King Mindaugas Cup on Friday, November 18, against Neptunas Klaipeda.

Meanwhile, at the Lietuvos krepšinio lyga, where they hold a 5-3 record, the Wolves see action on Monday, November 21, against BC Prienai.