PATAFA Relay finals coming up

The Philippine Star
November 16, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The eliminations for junior and youth athletes at the PATAFA Weekly Relay Series supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and CEL Logistics Inc. came to a close last Sunday at the PhilSports track oval.

The WRS finals to be held on Nov. 19 and 20 will feature the top 16 performers in track and the top 12 athletes in field events who have pushed their abilities to the limit since Aug. 14.

Joining the finalists in the Elite Category will be a full-blooded Filipino from Spain.

John Christopher Tolentino, whose specialty is the 110m hurdles, has been competing since he was 12 and won a bronze medal in a national competition in Spain. He is joined in the country by his coach Martin de la Fuente.

Tolentino is aiming to represent the country in next year’s Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Also participating in the finals are nine athletes from Sabah, Malaysia who want to test their mettle against their Filipino local counterparts in preparation for future competitions.

“All of us at PATAFA were quite impressed with the way the competitors handled themselves, the way they competed and what they were able to do. Therefore, may the best man or woman win in the finals this coming weekend,” PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said.

The Weekly Relay Series is staged with the backing of the Philippine Sports Commission, CEL Logistics, Milo, Cignal TV, Wireless Link Technologies, Casio G-Shock, Cellife Cellular Nutrition, Masiv Sports, Dr. J Alcohol, Penser Q, Puma and Silver Bullet Productions.

