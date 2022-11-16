^

Next FIBA window in Bulacan

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The sixth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window featuring host Philippines against Lebanon on Feb. 24 and Jordan on Feb. 27 will be held at the 55,000-seat Philippine Arena in Bulacan as a test run for the venue where the 32-nation competition’s quarterfinals, semifinals, playoff for third place and final are scheduled.

SBP president Al Panlilio confirmed yesterday the staging of the sixth window games at the Philippine Arena after the Smart Araneta Coliseum hosted the second window and the MOA Arena the fourth. The three sites have been pre-approved by FIBA for the World Cup on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10. “It’s good to try the three venues in preparation for the World Cup,” said Panlilio.

Before Gilas left to play Jordan and Saudi Arabia in the recent fifth window, Panlilio challenged the team to create a winning culture. “We don’t want to start winning only in August,” he said. “Now that the fifth window is over, it’s mission accomplished. We’re seeing more chemistry among the players, particularly in defense. Credit to head coach Chot (Reyes), coach Tim (Cone) and coach Jong (Uichico) for getting the job done. Scottie (Thompson) was superb. I recall Scottie once begged off from joining Gilas because he felt he wasn’t ready for the international game. Now, he’s ready and the PBA MVP showed it. Kai (Sotto) was consistent and everybody else contributed. We’d like to thank the Filipino fans in Jordan and Saudi for coming out to support our team. There’s nothing like our sixth man to boost our team.”

Panlilio said the next window won’t be a cakewalk for Gilas despite the homecourt advantage. “Jordan is still trying to qualify so they’re out to win and Lebanon always wants to beat us,” he said. Panlilio added that SBP is gearing up to host the World Cup draw in April. “The draw is a bigger event than the actual World Cup opening ceremony,” he said. “We’ve also been asked by FIBA treasurer Ingo Weiss if we could host the next FIBA Central Board meeting during the week of the draw.”

Panlilio said he’s hoping Justin Brownlee’s naturalization will be processed in time for the sixth window. “We’re looking beyond the World Cup to form a pool of naturalized players,” he continued. “Quincy Miller has raised his hand and Cameron Oliver is an option but it’s the decision of the coaching staff on whom to recruit.” A hearing on Brownlee’s naturalization is set today by the House Committee on Justice.

