No rest for weary

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2022 | 12:00am

Gilas arrived home from Jeddah late Monday night and head coach Chot Reyes called for a TNT coaches meeting at 8 the next morning before practice to get ready for the game against Meralco in the PBA Commissioners Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today. Three Gilas playersRR Pogoy, Poy Erram and Calvin Oftanawill suit up for TNT while another Gilas mainstay CJ Perez will play for San Miguel Beer in the second game against Magnolia. Then, three Gilas players from Barangay GinebraScottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzowill see action against Blackwater on Friday.

The other Gilas players are headed back to their teams overseas. Dwight Ramos and Bobby Ray Parks return to Japan. Kai Sotto rejoins Adelaide in the Australian league. The Ravena brothers, Kiefer and Thirdy, flew in from Japan to play in the recent FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window but were ruled out for medical treatment. Reyes commended the brothers for always making themselves available for Gilas wherever they are. Theyll be going back to Japan.

The two Gilas recruits from the UAAP will play with their varsity teams tomorrow. Ange Kouame is back with Ateneo and Kevin Quiambao with La Salle. The UAAP took a break during the FIBA window and the PBA didnt schedule games for Ginebra, San Miguel and TNT during the same window. Now, its back to the salt mines with their mother clubs. Reyes said with the PBA and UAAP playoffs coming up, hes cancelling the usual Monday practices for the Gilas pool until early next year. “Itll be a quiet Christmas for Gilas,” he said. “Then, we go back to the Monday routine in January.” Reyes said Gilas may play tune-up games or participate in a pocket tournament, if schedules permit, before the sixth qualifying window against Lebanon on Feb. 24 and Jordan on Feb. 27, both at home.

TNT (4-4) and Meralco (3-5) are fighting for playoff slots so their encounter is crucial. The Tropa has lost three of its last five outings with the two wins over Blackwater and Terrafirma so Reyes is concerned about what lies ahead. Mikey Williams didnt play the last two contests and is coming off a team-mandated suspension. Whether Williams is back on the ball or not remains to be seen. Hes the teams leading local scorer, averaging 19.6 points and hitting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc, so theres no question as to his importance to the team. Pogoy and Oftana are TNTs next two leading local scorers but how ready are they to go full blast after the Gilas campaign?

Meralco is fresh from back-to-back wins and unbeaten since KJ McDanielsarrival. Seven Bolts are logging at least 20 minutes a game and coach Norman Blacks deep rotation is paying off dividends. Black is looking for more consistency from his troops with the team ranking last in assists and second in most turnover points allowed. Itll be a challenge for McDaniels, whos 6-5 5/8, to match up against 6-8 Cameron Oliver but Cliff Hodge is around to help. TNT is No. 1 in three-point shooting, averaging 13.5 makes and No. 1 in fastbreak points so expect the Tropa to run Meralco to the ground. For the Bolts, the key is controlling the tempo to a deliberate pace and theyve got the ability to do it as the No. 2 rebounding team in the league.

PBA COMMISSIONERâ€™S CUP
