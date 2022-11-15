^

Sports

Blazers thwart Stags, enter NCAA semis for 1st time in 20 years

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 3:52pm
Blazers thwart Stags, enter NCAA semis for 1st time in 20 years
CSB coach Charles Tiu (center) celebrates with his players.
NCAA / GMA

(Games Wednesday)
(Filoil EcoOil)

12 p.m. – LPU vs JRU
3 p.m. – San Beda vs Letran

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in exactly two decades, College of St. Benilde will get to play in the NCAA Final Four where it will have a chance to go for another feat — a second championship since capturing its breakthrough crown 22 years ago.

Drawing a masterpiece from Will Gozum, the Blazers turned back the stubborn San Sebastian Stags, 83-78, on Tuesday to secure a place in the next round of NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Gozum pounded his way to 25 points and 10 rebounds while topping it with six assists and two steals to help carry CSB to its 11th victory in 15 outings and reclaim its place at No. 2 behind leader Letran (12-3).

Most importantly, CSB has inched closer to its ultimate goal along — a second crown to add to its one magnificent trophy it won back in 2000.

“It’s great. We are happy it’s one of our small goals. Hopefully we can go past the Final Four and really make a run for the championship,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu. “Hopefully we mature and continue to grow as a team.”

The win also handed idle San Beda (10-5) the last Final Four seat on a silver platter while eliminating SSC, which fell to 6-9.

It didn’t help that SSC mentor Egay Macaraya was tossed out for two straight technical fouls after he entered the court late in the second quarter.

Macaraya was calmly asking the officials to review a regular foul called on CSB’s Carlo Lim on SSC’s Alex Desoyo that the veteran coach thought should have been a flagrant foul since the latter’s head was hit in that play.

But it escalated into a shouting match with the refs.

After a long discussion, game officials eventually granted the review and subsequently upgraded the foul to a flagrant while Macaraya’s two technical fouls stayed and he was tossed out.

Macaraya’s ejection proved decisive as the Stags looked like headless chickens without their bench tactician and just couldn’t turn things around in their favor.

The scores:

CSB 83 – Gozum 25, Corteza 18, Carlos 14, Oczon 10, Pasturan 8, Cullar 4, Lepalam 4, Nayve 0, Marcos 0, Sumabat 0, Davis 0, Lim 0.

San Sebastian 78- Altamirano 11, Calahat 11, Villapando 10, Desoyo 10, Sumoda 7, Escobido 7, Are 5, Cosari 5, Suico 5, Una 5, Aguilar 2, Yambing 0, Shanoda 0, Concha 0.

Quarterscores: 20-21; 44-40; 63-57; 83-78

BENILDE

BLAZERS

CSB

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacman to face Garcia?

Pacman to face Garcia?

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
There is talk in Manny Pacquiao’s camp that if the former eight-division world boxing champion emerges unscathed in...
Sports
fbtw

Sweep on the road

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
From the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window to the fifth, Gilas lined up only seven players who saw action in the combined four games Bobby Ray Parks, Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, Kai Sotto, Jamie Malonzo,...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala slides to No. 221 in world tennis rankings

Alex Eala slides to No. 221 in world tennis rankings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala slightly slid down in the Women's Tennis Association rankings without any event in the past two weeks.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic dispatches Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

Djokovic dispatches Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic had enough of an edge at the beginning and the end as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the ATP...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Carlo Paalam showed his readiness to compete in the heavier division as he shocked Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reports: Djokovic to get visa for 2023 Australian Open

Reports: Djokovic to get visa for 2023 Australian Open

1 hour ago
Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be granted a visa to play in the 2023 Australian Open, local media reports said Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Villamor Match Play: Van der Valk, Lascuna pull through, take on Balasabas, Que&nbsp;

ICTSI Villamor Match Play: Van der Valk, Lascuna pull through, take on Balasabas, Que 

1 hour ago
Top-ranked Guido Van der Valk, No. 2 Tony Lascuña and the next three seeded bets bundled out their respective rivals...
Sports
fbtw
7 international squads to take part in NBTC cagefest

7 international squads to take part in NBTC cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Seven overseas squads from six countries will travel to Manila next year to slug it out against the best local squads in the...
Sports
fbtw
Ikeda, Malixi triumph; Constantino survives Singson ICTSI Villamor golf tiff

Ikeda, Malixi triumph; Constantino survives Singson ICTSI Villamor golf tiff

2 hours ago
Top seed Chihiro Ikeda and fancied Rianne Malixi romped away with convincing victories to advance while No. 2 Harmie Constantino...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week Jeron Teng powers red-hot Converge

PBA Player of the Week Jeron Teng powers red-hot Converge

4 hours ago
While a multitude of players stepped up to keep the fire going for Converge, it was veteran leader Jeron Teng who stamped...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with