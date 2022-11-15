CariÃ±oâ€™s brace tows Azkals Development Team past Stallions in PFL

Cariño’s brace tows Azkals Development Team past Stallions in PFL

MANILA, Philippines – The Azkals Development Team rode the goal-scoring prowess of Dov Cariño, who scored a brace for a 2-1 win over Stallions in last weekend’s Philippines Football League in Carmona, Cavite.

Cariño scored in the eight minute off a cross by Justin Frias that he slotted past keeper Hayeson Pepito. Stallions’ bullstrong forward Rafael Nogueda equalized a minute into the reset when he latched on to a through ball by Leo Henrique and beat ADT keeper Enrico Mangaong 1v1 for the goal.

However, six minutes later, Cariño scored what would be the marginal goal.

After ADT team captain Stephan Schrock got a hold of an errant Stallions pass, the veteran internationalist darted forward a good hundred meters. He found Cariño, who weaved his way past a couple of defenders then struck a roller to the right side that just beat the Stallions keeper who was slightly off his mark.

It was a huge win as the ADT got back at Stallions who dealt them a 2-nil loss last September 24.

More than getting even, the win moved the ADT into fourth spot in the league table with a 4-3-3 record, while dropping Stallions to fifth with a 5-0-6 slate.

Kaya-Iloilo after their 2-1 win over United City is atop the league with a 10-0-2 record. United City is at second with a 7-3-1 slate. Dynamic Herb Cebu is in third spot with a 6-3-1 record.

"The objective na manalo talaga since they beat us in the first game. Kasi itong ung game na magbago sa ranking namin. We started the game strong and we put a lot of pressure on them in attack. That's why naka una kami ng score. But in early minutes of the second half they were able to equalize from transition medyo lost marking sa back four," said ADT coach Jovanie Villagracia.