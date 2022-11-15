^

Sports

Sino, Manila Digger advance to 7s Football semis

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 10:40am
Sino, Manila Digger advance to 7s Football semis

MANILA, Philippines – Title favorites Sino FC and Manila Digger dispatched their quarterfinals opponents in contrasting fashion during last weekend’s AIA 7s Football Tournament Men’s Division One football at the McKinley Hill Stadium. 

Sino defeated Spoly FC, 6-3, but the match saw the undefeated side allow the most goals this season —after the elimination round wherein Sino FC was 9-0 with 26 goals-for and only nine goals-against (the only squad in the league below double digits). 

Manila Digger, the defending champion, slipped past against a Maharlika Manila side that was full of fight, 3-2. 

The big surprise of the quarterfinals was Manila Stars’ 4-2 upset of erstwhile men’s Division One leader, Manhur Fatima, 4-2.

Manhur Fatima was running second to Sino FC all season long but lost steam late in the elimination round that allowed Manila Digger to boogie up to second spot.

The other upset of the playoffs was Rangers FC’s 7-nil thrashing of suddenly off-target Middle Beast. 

Although both teams weren’t too far apart from one another in the standings with Middle Beast in fourth (6-0-3, 25 goals-for, 21-goals-against) and Rangers in fifth ((5-0-04, 24 goals for and 13 goals against), it was the manner of the win that was surprising.

The semifinals of the AIA 7s Men’s Division One football will be held on Sunday, November 20.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacman to face Garcia?

Pacman to face Garcia?

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
There is talk in Manny Pacquiao’s camp that if the former eight-division world boxing champion emerges unscathed in...
Sports
fbtw

Sweep on the road

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
From the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window to the fifth, Gilas lined up only seven players who saw action in the combined four games Bobby Ray Parks, Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, Kai Sotto, Jamie Malonzo,...
Sports
fbtw
Diliman, CEU annihilate UCBL rivals

Diliman, CEU annihilate UCBL rivals

14 hours ago
Diliman College launched its three-peat bid on a high note while Centro Escolar University made a stern warning with a 50-point...
Sports
fbtw
Manila Nomads Braves stuns Azzurri Verde in AIA 7s football semis

Manila Nomads Braves stuns Azzurri Verde in AIA 7s football semis

By Rick Olivares | 21 hours ago
Is it the upset of the tournament? Or was a clear lane given to Kaya to defend their AIA 7s Women’s Division One t...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine sports chief vows to support boxers through 2024 Olympics

Philippine sports chief vows to support boxers through 2024 Olympics

20 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Noli Eala has committed to support the national boxing team in its quest for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cari&ntilde;o&rsquo;s brace tows Azkals Development Team past Stallions in PFL

Cariño’s brace tows Azkals Development Team past Stallions in PFL

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Azkals Development Team rode the goal-scoring prowess of Dov Cariño, who scored a brace for a 2-1 win over Stallions...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic dispatches Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

Djokovic dispatches Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic had enough of an edge at the beginning and the end as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the ATP...
Sports
fbtw
Heavyweight champion Fury says he needs to stay 'sane' behind retirement U-turn

Heavyweight champion Fury says he needs to stay 'sane' behind retirement U-turn

2 hours ago
Tyson Fury said he made his brief retirement from boxing because he knew no other way of "keeping it sane".
Sports
fbtw
Gilas waxes hot in Saudi

Gilas waxes hot in Saudi

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas blasted new-look Saudi Arabia, 76-63, yesterday morning (Manila time) in Jeddah to cap its Window 5 assignments...
Sports
fbtw
PBA cuts conference interval

PBA cuts conference interval

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the interval between the end of the Commissioner’s Cup and the start...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with