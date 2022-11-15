Sino, Manila Digger advance to 7s Football semis

MANILA, Philippines – Title favorites Sino FC and Manila Digger dispatched their quarterfinals opponents in contrasting fashion during last weekend’s AIA 7s Football Tournament Men’s Division One football at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Sino defeated Spoly FC, 6-3, but the match saw the undefeated side allow the most goals this season —after the elimination round wherein Sino FC was 9-0 with 26 goals-for and only nine goals-against (the only squad in the league below double digits).

Manila Digger, the defending champion, slipped past against a Maharlika Manila side that was full of fight, 3-2.

The big surprise of the quarterfinals was Manila Stars’ 4-2 upset of erstwhile men’s Division One leader, Manhur Fatima, 4-2.

Manhur Fatima was running second to Sino FC all season long but lost steam late in the elimination round that allowed Manila Digger to boogie up to second spot.

The other upset of the playoffs was Rangers FC’s 7-nil thrashing of suddenly off-target Middle Beast.

Although both teams weren’t too far apart from one another in the standings with Middle Beast in fourth (6-0-3, 25 goals-for, 21-goals-against) and Rangers in fifth ((5-0-04, 24 goals for and 13 goals against), it was the manner of the win that was surprising.

The semifinals of the AIA 7s Men’s Division One football will be held on Sunday, November 20.