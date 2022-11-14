Davao takes down Iloilo for PCAP South top spot

MANILA, Philippines – With one stroke, the Davao Chess Eagles announced that they will be a force to reckon with in the coming playoffs of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Tied with the Iloilo Kisela Knights at 20 wins and 2 losses, Davao took a crucial win that broke the tie, 11.5-9.5.

Thus Davao avenged their first round loss to the Kisela Knights, 11-8, back during the September 24 opening weekend of the Open Conference.

The Chess Eagles completed their weekend doubleheader with an equally impressive 12.5-8.5 win over another close pursuer, the Negros Kingsmen.

This was Davao’s also second conference win over Negros as they beat them albeit a little more convincingly, 12.5-6.5 last September 25.

After the last weekend, Davao is slightly ahead of Iloilo with a 22-2 record with the Kisela Knights at 21-3.

Davao has another stern test this coming Wednesday, November 16, in the form of the Toledo City Trojans, who are in fourth spot in the South with a 17-7 slate.

The twin wins also gave Davao the best records in the league as their 373.5 won-points is better than northern division leader, Pasig King Pirates’ 363.5 won-points.

There are four more playdates left in the elimination round before the playoffs begin.