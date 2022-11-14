Balanced Gilas passes Saudi test, sweeps assignments in 5th window

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:02 a.m.) — Balanced offense from Gilas Pilipinas towed them to victory past Saudi Arabia, 76-63, in the fifth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Sunday (early Monday morning, Manila time).

After Saudi Arabia hung around until the final minutes of the game, Dwight Ramos netted a dagger jump shot with 55 seconds left to put Gilas ahead by 11, 74-63.

Though far from their 84-46 rout the last time the two teams met at the Mall of Asia Arena last August, the Nationals slowly but surely pulled away against a retooled Saudi Arabia team.

They thus completed a sweep of their games in the fifth window of the qualifiers, going 2-0.

Buoyed by an all-around game from big man Kai Sotto in the first half, Gilas took a 31-25 lead at the halftime break after ending the opening frame tied at 16-all.

RR Pogoy fueled a third quarter barrage that saw Gilas' lead balloon to as high as 16, 50-34, with 4:34 left in the period.

But the home team, riding the offense of Mathna Almarwani and Khalid Abdel Gabar, kept themselves within striking distance and were within eight points, 69-61, with 2:08 left in the game.

Gilas guard Scottie Thompson kept the hosts at bay with two makes at the charity stripe in the next possession.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. We have high respect for Saudi Arabia. Obviously we're very happy with the result." said Gilas head coach Chot Reyes.

"For the game, we really focused on our defense and we're able to stop their players and I think the result that we're able to hold them below 70 points speaks well on our ability to defend." he added.

Four different Gilas players finished in twin-digit scoring with Ramos and Pogoy leading the way with 13 markers each.

Sotto added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with his nine rebounds, two assists and five blocks.

Thompson, meanwhile, chipped in nine points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Almarwani led Saudi Arabia in the loss with 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 76 -- Ramos 13, Pogoy 13, Sotto 11, Perez 10, Thompson 9, Parks 8, Aguilar 6, Kouame 5, Malonzo 1, Oftana 0, Erram 0, Quiambao 0.

SAUDI ARABIA 63 -- Ma. Almarwani 19, Abdel Gabar 16, Mo. Almarwani 8, Kadi 6, Aljohar 5, Ashoor 4, Shubayli 2, Mohammed 2, Belal 1, Saleh 0, Almuwallad 0, Albargawi 0.

Quarters: 16-16, 31-25, 55-45, 76-63.