Valdez’ big double-double propels Pirates to Final 4

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University rode on the monster effort of Enoch Valdez as it downed San Sebastian College, 73-65, yesterday to claim the second Final Four slot in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Valdez unleashed a career-high 30 points on top of 11 rebounds and three steals to propel the Pirates to their 11th victory against four losses and straight to the Final Four along with the Letran Knights (12-3).

The athletic forward made most damage in the fourth canto when he poured in 14 points, including some in transition after picking pockets of the unsuspecting opposing guards.

“I’m not really surprised because he’s really a hard worker in our practices, he’s one my team leaders,” said LPU coach Gilbert Malabanan of his wingman dynamo.

JM Bravo had 10 points and eight boards while team captain Renzo Navarro had seven points, five caroms, six assists and three steals before he was tossed out for taunting in the final quarter.

