^

Sports

Valdez’ big double-double propels Pirates to Final 4

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University rode on the monster effort of Enoch Valdez as it downed San Sebastian College, 73-65, yesterday to claim the second Final Four slot in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Valdez unleashed a career-high 30 points on top of 11 rebounds and three steals to propel the Pirates to their 11th victory against four losses and straight to the Final Four along with the Letran Knights (12-3).

The athletic forward made most damage in the fourth canto when he poured in 14 points, including some in transition after picking pockets of the unsuspecting opposing guards.

“I’m not really surprised because he’s really a hard worker in our practices, he’s one my team leaders,” said LPU coach Gilbert Malabanan of his wingman dynamo.

JM Bravo had 10 points and eight boards while team captain Renzo Navarro had seven points, five caroms, six assists and three steals before he was tossed out for taunting in the final quarter.

 

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University rode on the monster effort of Enoch Valdez as it downed San Sebastian College, 73-65, yesterday to claim the second Final Four slot in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Valdez unleashed a career-high 30 points on top of 11 rebounds and three steals to propel the Pirates to their 11th victory against four losses and straight to the Final Four along with the Letran Knights (12-3).

The athletic forward made most damage in the fourth canto when he poured in 14 points, including some in transition after picking pockets of the unsuspecting opposing guards.

“I’m not really surprised because he’s really a hard worker in our practices, he’s one my team leaders,” said LPU coach Gilbert Malabanan of his wingman dynamo.

JM Bravo had 10 points and eight boards while team captain Renzo Navarro had seven points, five caroms, six assists and three steals before he was tossed out for taunting in the final quarter.

LYCEUM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacman to face Garcia?

Pacman to face Garcia?

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
There is talk in Manny Pacquiao’s camp that if the former eight-division world boxing champion emerges unscathed in...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers clinch Final Four, NU routs UE

UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers clinch Final Four, NU routs UE

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
The Lady Archers scraped past Adamson, 54-48, to solidify hold of second spot at 9-2 for a sure place in the semifinals as...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy bets flounder in International Series Egypt

Pinoy bets flounder in International Series Egypt

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
American Andy Ogletree came from behind to wrest a three-stroke lead with a scorching birdie-eagle windup at the par-70 course,...
Sports
fbtw
URCC founder Alvin Aguilar's 5-year-old daughter is youngest Filipino jiu-jitsu champ

URCC founder Alvin Aguilar's 5-year-old daughter is youngest Filipino jiu-jitsu champ

10 hours ago
At five years old, Aleia Aielle Aguilar just followed in the footsteps of her father — Philippine mixed martial arts...
Sports
fbtw
Saso, Pagdanganan stay steady, make Pelican Championship cut

Saso, Pagdanganan stay steady, make Pelican Championship cut

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan matched their respective first round outputs of 68 and 69, respectively, as they safely made...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcala, Choo buck heat, charge triumphantly

Alcala, Choo buck heat, charge triumphantly

1 hour ago
John Alcala put up a strong finishing kick to capture the men’s overall crown in decisive fashion but Singapore’s...
Sports
fbtw
Aguilar world champ at age 5 &nbsp;

Aguilar world champ at age 5  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Aleia Aielle Aguilar etched history in Abu Dhabi, besting her Brazilian counterpart to become the country’s youngest...
Sports
fbtw

Castronuevo superb in Bangkok chess

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Eight-year-old wunderkind Elle Castronuevo showed a glimpse of her prowess as a potential future of Philippine chess as she topped all her three events to power the Filipinos to the overall crown in the Eastern Asia...
Sports
fbtw

Filipinas, La Roja fight to 1-1 standoff  

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The Philippine women’s football team dueled host Chile to a 1-1 draw in the first of their two international friendlies at the Estadio Sausalito in Viña de Mar yesterday.
Sports
fbtw

Obebe frontrunner in COPA swim top honors race

1 hour ago
Pauline Beatriz Obebe is poised to be the runaway winner of the coveted most outstanding swimmer award as she hiked  her gold medal haul to six even as  Nicola Queen Diamante and Anya dela Cruz remained...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with