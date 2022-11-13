^

Sports

Former champ Belingon believes teammate Loman can beat Fernandes in upcoming ONE bout

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 13, 2022 | 4:20pm
Former champ Belingon believes teammate Loman can beat Fernandes in upcoming ONE bout
Kevin Belingon (L) and Stephen Loman
Philstar.com / ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon is a firm believer in Stephen Loman as the latter faces another former champion in Bibiano Fernandes on November 19 in Singapore.

In a bout that could possibly be a title eliminator for the division, Belingon said that ONE newcomer Loman looks primed to beat his long-time rival.

Having faced Fernandes thrice in his career, Belingon has been helping Loman in his preparations.

"Na-share natin kay Stephen yung experience natin kay Bibiano so nag-share tayo ng konting tips. Maganda naman yung preparation ni Stepehn para sa laban na to." Belingon told Philstar.com in an interview during Team Lakay's training in La Trinidad, Benguet on Wednesday.

"Sa tingin ko, malalamangan niya si Bibiano dito kasi sa nakikita ko sa training, maganda yung training ni Stephen." he added.

Belingon had lost twice in his three meetings with Fernandes. But now as Loman rises as the new challenger for the crown, the Team Lakay veteran focuses on simply breaking his slump.

The former titlist is currently in a four-bout losing streak and he aims to barge back into the win column against Kim Jae Woong in the same card.

"Kailangan natin i-break yung curse, yung apat na talo na yun so kailangan natin manalo dito sa November 19 so determinado tayong manalo dito." said Belingon.

Belingon and Loman feature in the Singapore card ONE Fight Night 4 headlined by the ONE Welterweight World Championship between Kiamrian Abbasov and Christian Lee.

