^

Sports

UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers clinch Final Four, NU routs UE

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 13, 2022 | 3:59pm
UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers clinch Final Four, NU routs UE
Charmaine Torres
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle secured a Final Four ticket while unbeaten and reigning champion National U posted win No. 107 in the resumption of UAAP Season 85 women’s basketball tournament Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Lady Archers scraped past Adamson, 54-48, to solidify hold of second spot at 9-2 for a sure place in the semifinals as the pacesetting Bulldogs maintained their wide gap from the pack with a 92-31 domination of University of the East.

Charmine Torres fired 14 markers, seven boards and five steals with Fina Niantcho Tchuido posting a 10-point, 13-rebound to anchor the paint in La Salle’s fourth straight win.

“Reaching the Final Four is just one of our goals. But, again, we’re not yet done. We have three more games. We want to build good momentum going to the next phase of the tournament,” said La Salle head coach Cholo Villanueva.

For six-time champion NU, all 16 players scored led by Kristine Cayabyab’s 17 in an emphatic 61-point drubbing of winless UE.

Camille Clarin (14) and Mikka Cacho (11) provided contributions for the Bulldogs, who led by as many as 65 points en route to a 12-0 slate to shore up their drive for a seventh straight championship.

“I think we really had a great week before this game. The challenge was how well we could translate those practices into the actual game today. I’m glad they did. They dominated the game today,” said coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Meanwhile, Christie Bariquit scored 19 as University of the Philippines smothered Far Eastern U with a 73-56 win to stay in the thick of the Final Four race at 5-6.

Struggling Adamson (3-8), FEU (2-9) and UE (0-11) further slid down in the team standings with only three matches left.

The Scores:

First Game

La Salle (54) - Torres 14, Niantcho Tchuido 10, Sario 7, Ahmed 6, Jimenez 5, Espinas 4, Binaohan 4, Dalisay 2, De La Paz 2, Castillo 0, Villava-Cua 0.

Adamson (48) - Adeshina 20, Padilla 11, Alaba 6, Flor 5, Agojo 4, Catulong 2, Dampios 0, Ornopia 0, De La Cruz 0, Meniano 0, Etang.

Quarterscores: 12-11, 25-19, 41-33, 54-48.

Second Game

NU (92) - Cayabyab 17, Clarin 14, Cacho 11, Pingol 7, Tiky 6, Betanio 5, Villareal 5, Canuto 4, Solis 4, Fabruada 4, Ico 3, Bartolo 3, Dimaunahan 3, Surada 3, Barroquillo 3.

UE (31) - Terrinal 9, Kone 9, Paule 4, Lorena 3, Silva 2, Caraig 2, Gervacio 2, Sajol 0, Dela Rosa 0, Tinio 0.

Quarterscores: 18-4, 51-6, 68-14, 92-31.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacman to face Garcia?

Pacman to face Garcia?

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
There is talk in Manny Pacquiao’s camp that if the former eight-division world boxing champion emerges unscathed in...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas eyes sweep in Jeddah

Gilas eyes sweep in Jeddah

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a sweep of its fifth window road assignments in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers against Saudi...
Sports
fbtw
SBP expects big turnout in Gilas&rsquo; home games in FIBA 6th window

SBP expects big turnout in Gilas’ home games in FIBA 6th window

1 day ago
Two home games in February will allow local fans to watch Gilas up close and personal when the Philippines hosts the final...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Carlo Paalam showed his readiness to compete in the heavier division as he shocked Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

By Joey Villar | 4 days ago
Controversial Jose Rizal University player John Amores could be facing not just one legal battle, but more.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoy bets flounder in International Series Egypt

Pinoy bets flounder in International Series Egypt

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
American Andy Ogletree came from behind to wrest a three-stroke lead with a scorching birdie-eagle windup at the par-70 course,...
Sports
fbtw
Former champ Belingon believes teammate Loman can beat Fernandes in upcoming ONE bout

Former champ Belingon believes teammate Loman can beat Fernandes in upcoming ONE bout

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In a bout that could possibly be a title eliminator for the division, Belingon said that ONE newcomer Loman looks primed to...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena, Que to perk up ICTSI Match Play chase

Tabuena, Que to perk up ICTSI Match Play chase

2 hours ago
The multi-titled Asian Tour veterans wrapped up their International Series Egypt stint Sunday and are expected to be back...
Sports
fbtw
Alcala, Choo reign in IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa

Alcala, Choo reign in IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa

2 hours ago
Alcala came out of the opening swim leg at the Baywalk Park at joint sixth but chased early leaders Fer Casares, Dutch Eric...
Sports
fbtw
Saso, Pagdanganan stay steady, make Pelican Championship cut

Saso, Pagdanganan stay steady, make Pelican Championship cut

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan matched their respective first round outputs of 68 and 69, respectively, as they safely made...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with