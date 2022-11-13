^

Tabuena, Que to perk up ICTSI Match Play chase

Philstar.com
November 13, 2022 | 3:49pm
Miguel Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que hope to buck the rigors of long travel and provide the challenge in a stellar field all primed for a novel knockout format in the ICTSI Villamor Match Play Invitational beginning Tuesday at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay.

The multi-titled Asian Tour veterans wrapped up their International Series Egypt stint Sunday and are expected to be back late Monday in time for Tuesday’s opening of the Philippine Golf Tour’s season-ending tournament among the top finishers in the just-concluded six-leg PGT and 11-stage Ladies PGT.

And in a head-to-head format, emphasis will be on each player’s ability to finish off his rival in the shortest possible route to conserve energy for the grueling battles ahead in pursuit of the top P280,000 purse in the event put up by ICTSI.

While the two-time Philippine Open champion Tabuena has nailed one PGT crown in the season-opening leg at Luisita last March before shifting his campaign abroad, the Japan Tour-based Que, a three-time Asian Tour titlist, has had not much success on the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit, ending up tied for fourth at Eagle Ridge-Aoki which he led in the first round. He limped to tied 14th at Riviera but bounced back to place fifth at Pradera Verde.

Despite their limited stints, the pair safely made it to the Top 32 in the Order of Merit rankings with Tabuena placing fifth and Que ending up at No. 18.

Meanwhile, 18 pros warm up for the event in today's pro-am tournament where they will be paired with 54 amateurs from various sectors.

Guido Van der Valk topped the OOM race on a two-title feat, edging Tabuena in sudden death at Splendido Taal then upending Jhonnel Ababa and Tony Lascuña at Pradera Verde.

The Dutch ace has also an unfinished business at Villamor, having lost to Jerson Balasabas in a playoff in the 2018 ICTSI Philippine Masters.

Lascuña, a four-time OOM winner, is also out to snap a run of frustrating finishes after placing second in the last three PGT events, including a playoff setback to Juvic Pagunsan at Riviera.

Clyde Mondilla, winner of the revival of the Philippine Masters at the tight military layout in 2017, is also raring to end the year on a winning mode after losing to Tabuena in sudden death at Luisita and yielding to Zanieboy Gialon at Caliraya Springs.

That should make the title chase doubly exciting with no player holding a distinct advantage in such kind of a one-on-one format that even the lesser lights could upend their fancied counterparts in any given match-up.

Also in the fold are Michael Bibat, winner at Eagle Ridge-Aoki, Reymon Jaraula, Ababa, Ira Alido, Joenard Rates, Sean Ramos, Rupert Zaragosa, Lloyd Go, Rico Depilo, Orlan Sumcad, Balasabas, Dino Villanueva, Jay Bayron, Marvin Dumandan;

Frankie Miñoza, Anthony Fernando, Gerald Rosales, Keanu Jahns, Albin Engino, Enrico Gallardo, Fidel Concepcion, Richard Sinfuego, Art Arbole, Mars Pucay, Paul Echavez and Dan Cruz.

