Filipinas' Long lauds team's efforts vs Chile

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team skipper Hali Long raved about the squad's efforts as they fought to a 1-1 draw against Chile in their international friendly at the Estadio Sausalito in Vina del Mar on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The latest in their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Filipinas held their own against a Chilean side bannered by star goalkeeper Tiane Endler.

Long, who was the Filipinas' lone goal scorer against Chile, said that it was a satisfactory game against the South American squad.

"Overall, I think we showed a really good performance. We definitely had really growing moments coming out of Costa Rica." Long said.

"It was a really big challenge we had out here against Chile." she added.

Long had put the Filipinas ahead, 1-nil, at the 26th minute when she lobbed the ball up and over Endler off of a set piece from Sara Eggesvik.

Though a late hiccup saw Sonya Keefe net an equalizer at the 84th minute, Long said that it was a great experience for the team as they get ready for their maiden appearance in the world cup.

"Yeah, obviously we're waiting if Chile will go into the World Cup. But, really great momentum." said Long.

"Getting to play a South American team, getting to know different aspects of football all over the world. Super blessed that our staff, our federation, our manager has allowed us this opportunity." she added.

Long and the Filipinas face Chile anew on November 15 in Santiago to wrap up their latest camp.