^

Sports

No regrets for Creamline's Carlos as guest player limits playing time

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 13, 2022 | 2:45pm
No regrets for Creamline's Carlos as guest player limits playing time
Tots Carlos
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Premier Volleyball League two-time MVP Tots Carlos says it's no bother that she's been seeing limited playing time as the Creamline Cool Smashers employed a guest player in the same position as her.

Carlos, who was also sidelined for a while due to a back injury, has been used sparingly in the Reinforced Conference as Turkish hitter Yeliz Basa took her place in Coach Sherwin Meneses' rotation.

Against UAI Army Lady Troopers, though, Carlos proved to be an effective weapon as she came out with crucial hits in the victory clinching fourth set.

After the game, Carlos said that she trusted Meneses' system and is just letting the game come to her.

"No, sobrang wala. Kasi we really trust Coach Sherwin's system." said Carlos if she had any qualms about playing time.

"It's not an individual sport naman eh, it's a team sport so we understand our role." she added.

Carlos had a chance to clinch a historic grand slam of MVPs after she was named the best player of both the Open and Invitational conferences of the PVL this year.

But due to her limited playing time, the chances of that happening remain slim.

Still, Carlos said that it's clear for her what she needs to do to be able to help the team.

"Nae-explain naman samin yung sistema ni coach at ineexplain yung mga gusto nilang mangyari so we don't really have to worry kasi yun lang naman din, kailangan lang din namin maging ready kapag kailangan kami nila coach." she said.

Carlos will hope to contribute anew in her limited capacity when the Cool Smashers wrap up their elimination round against sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday, November 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacman to face Garcia?

Pacman to face Garcia?

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
There is talk in Manny Pacquiao’s camp that if the former eight-division world boxing champion emerges unscathed in...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas eyes sweep in Jeddah

Gilas eyes sweep in Jeddah

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a sweep of its fifth window road assignments in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers against Saudi...
Sports
fbtw
SBP expects big turnout in Gilas&rsquo; home games in FIBA 6th window

SBP expects big turnout in Gilas’ home games in FIBA 6th window

1 day ago
Two home games in February will allow local fans to watch Gilas up close and personal when the Philippines hosts the final...
Sports
fbtw
Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

By Joey Villar | 4 days ago
Controversial Jose Rizal University player John Amores could be facing not just one legal battle, but more.
Sports
fbtw
Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Carlo Paalam showed his readiness to compete in the heavier division as he shocked Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoy bets flounder in International Series Egypt

Pinoy bets flounder in International Series Egypt

By Jan Veran | 5 minutes ago
American Andy Ogletree came from behind to wrest a three-stroke lead with a scorching birdie-eagle windup at the par-70 course,...
Sports
fbtw
Former champ Belingon believes teammate Loman can beat Fernandes in upcoming ONE bout

Former champ Belingon believes teammate Loman can beat Fernandes in upcoming ONE bout

By Luisa Morales | 8 minutes ago
In a bout that could possibly be a title eliminator for the division, Belingon said that ONE newcomer Loman looks primed to...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers clinch Final Four, NU routs UE

UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers clinch Final Four, NU routs UE

By John Bryan Ulanday | 29 minutes ago
The Lady Archers scraped past Adamson, 54-48, to solidify hold of second spot at 9-2 for a sure place in the semifinals as...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena, Que to perk up ICTSI Match Play chase

Tabuena, Que to perk up ICTSI Match Play chase

39 minutes ago
The multi-titled Asian Tour veterans wrapped up their International Series Egypt stint Sunday and are expected to be back...
Sports
fbtw
Alcala, Choo reign in IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa

Alcala, Choo reign in IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa

45 minutes ago
Alcala came out of the opening swim leg at the Baywalk Park at joint sixth but chased early leaders Fer Casares, Dutch Eric...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with