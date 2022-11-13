No regrets for Creamline's Carlos as guest player limits playing time

MANILA, Philippines — Premier Volleyball League two-time MVP Tots Carlos says it's no bother that she's been seeing limited playing time as the Creamline Cool Smashers employed a guest player in the same position as her.

Carlos, who was also sidelined for a while due to a back injury, has been used sparingly in the Reinforced Conference as Turkish hitter Yeliz Basa took her place in Coach Sherwin Meneses' rotation.

Against UAI Army Lady Troopers, though, Carlos proved to be an effective weapon as she came out with crucial hits in the victory clinching fourth set.

After the game, Carlos said that she trusted Meneses' system and is just letting the game come to her.

"No, sobrang wala. Kasi we really trust Coach Sherwin's system." said Carlos if she had any qualms about playing time.

"It's not an individual sport naman eh, it's a team sport so we understand our role." she added.

Carlos had a chance to clinch a historic grand slam of MVPs after she was named the best player of both the Open and Invitational conferences of the PVL this year.

But due to her limited playing time, the chances of that happening remain slim.

Still, Carlos said that it's clear for her what she needs to do to be able to help the team.

"Nae-explain naman samin yung sistema ni coach at ineexplain yung mga gusto nilang mangyari so we don't really have to worry kasi yun lang naman din, kailangan lang din namin maging ready kapag kailangan kami nila coach." she said.

Carlos will hope to contribute anew in her limited capacity when the Cool Smashers wrap up their elimination round against sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday, November 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena.