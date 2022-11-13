^

Saso, Pagdanganan stay steady, make Pelican Championship cut

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 13, 2022 | 3:00pm
Saso, Pagdanganan stay steady, make Pelican Championship cut
Yuka Saso of Japan tees off during the second round of the BMW Ladies Championship golf tournament at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju on October 21, 2022.
JUNG YEON-JE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan matched their respective first round outputs of 68 and 69, respectively, as they safely made it to the final round of the weather-hit Pelican Championship now paced by American Allisen Corpuz in Belleair, Florida Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Corpuz likewise equaled her opening 65 at the par-70 Pelican Golf Club course for a 130 as she grabbed a one-stroke lead over a hot-charging Maja Stark of Sweden, who pounded the softened layout with a seven-under 63 to force a three-way tie for second at 131 with fancied Lexi Thompson of the US and first round leader Maria Fassi of Mexico heading to the final round of the $2 million championship reduced to 54 holes due to heavy rains spawned by tropical storm Nicole Thursday (Friday in Manila).

Thompson stayed in the title hunt despite slowing down with a 67 after a 64 while Fassi settled for a three-birdie, two-bogey 69 card after dominating the first 18 holes with a 62.

Defending champion Nelly Korda of the US also duplicated her first round 66 to move threateningly close at 132 for joint fifth with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, who carded a 68 after a 64, while American Ally Ewing and Korean Hyo Kim guaranteed a wild finish by pooling identical 133s after a 65 and 69, respectively.

Saso, meanwhile, shot three birdies against a bogey while making five more putts (30) than first round stint on the greens although she moved three spots up at joint 20th at 136, six strokes off Corpuz.

ICTSI teammate Pagdanganan also gunned down three birdies but fumbled with two bogeys for another 35-34 card and a 138 for a share of 36th.

The event serves as the final tournament for the leading 60 players to qualify in the CME Race to the Globe slated next week at Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold course in Naples, also in Florida.

Saso, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion, is assured of a spot in the $7 million championship with a No. 26 CME Globe ranking but Pagdanganan is way down at No. 130 and would need to go through the Q-Series to keep her card for next year.

