Team Lakay coach underscores importance of Pacio's title defense in Manila card

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 13, 2022 | 11:32am
Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao (center)
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — To any champion, successfully defending their world title is important. But for Team Lakay's Joshua Pacio, to say that keeping the belt is crucial will be a massive understatement.

As the only remaining Filipino titlist in ONE Championship, Pacio will have a lot of weight on his shoulders when he faces American Jarred Brooks in his latest title defense in ONE 164 on December 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With the hopes of Filipino fans riding on his shoulders, Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao reiterated the impact of Pacio winning.

"Kailangan di nila kunin yung belt sa atin. Ito nalang yung natitirang belt natin, so kailangan i-maintain at nandito pa rin yung belt na hawak ni Joshua after the fight." Sangiao told media during Team Lakay's training in La Trinidad, Benguet on Wednesday.

"Matagal na namin pinrepare si Joshua, starting noong June 3 [pa] noong maglalaban dapat sila." he added.

It can be recalled that in 2018, ONE Championship had a whopping five Filipino world champions — and all but Pacio have all relinquished their throne since then.

Pacio and his stablemates held four of those belts, as Eduard Folayang (Lightweight), Geje Eustaquio (Featherweight), and Kevin Belingon (Bantamweight), were also the kings of their own divisions.

Brandon Vera, a former heavyweight titlist, was the other Filipino to have held the belt simultaneously with his compatriots.

Faced with a tough challenge like Brooks, Sangiao says that Pacio and the rest of his teammates have sharpened their skills. 

With Pacio joined by teammates like Eustaquio, Jeremy Pacatiw, Jenelyn Olsim, and Folayang in seeing action next month, the famed Baguio stable will be looking to rake in the victories.

"Experience ang nadagdag sa [amin] ngayon. Mas pinagiigihan pa natin yung preparation ngayon at nakikita ko sa kanila yung excitement kaya masaya yung training namin. Marami kami at masaya." bared Sangiao.

"Lahat sila, gustong gusto manalo sa December 3." he added.

Pacio vs Brooks headlines ONE 164 which marks the first live event for ONE Championship in the country since the pandemic started.

Apart from ONE 164, a morning show — where Folayang and TREX MMA's Denice Zamboanga feature — will also be on deck as ONE Fight Night 5.

