Chot Reyes maintains same Gilas lineup vs Saudi Arabia

Gilas Pilipinas will field the same 12-man lineup they did against Jordan when they play against Saudi Arabia on Sunday (Monday midnight, Manila time).

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no changes to the roster for Gilas Pilipinas when they face Saudi Arabia in their second game of the fifth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Sunday (Monday midnight, Manila time).

Thirdy Ravena was once again the last man to be cut as Gilas head coach Chot Reyes will lean on a PBA-laden core to finish the window with a 2-0 slate.

On deck for Reyes will be Ginebra's Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo, TNT Tropang Giga's RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, and Poy Erram, and San Miguel Beer's CJ Perez.

Also in the lineup are B. League pros Ray Parks Jr. and Dwight Ramos. Collegiate standouts Ange Kouame and Kevin Quiambao join Adelaide 36ers' Kai Sotto to wrap up the 12-man squad.

Heading into their game against Saudi Arabia, Reyes hopes the Nationals improve on the things they were lacking in against Jordan earlier this week.

"Yeah, I think we had too many turnovers, I think 20 turnovers was a little too much. That's No. 1. No. 2, we could improve on our free throw shooting percentage. And, there were just several breakdowns defensively, especially on transition. Top three, if you're going to ask me, the top three things, those are the ones." said Reyes.

Gilas will look to repeat over Saudi Arabia, whom they beat at the Mall of Asia Arena back in August, to improve their slate to 5-3.