^

Sports

Petro Gazz nips Chery to fan PVL semis hopes

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 12, 2022 | 8:11pm
Petro Gazz nips Chery to fan PVL semis hopes
Lindsey Vander Weide
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels diffused the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in five sets, 25-14, 26-24, 25-13, 21-25, 15-9, to move to the cusp of qualifying to the semifinal round of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

After giving up a one set lead twice in their contest against the Crossovers, MJ Phillips and Lindsey Vander Weide connived on offense in the endgame to deny the Crossovers a comeback victory.

Phillips scored three points in a row in the winner-take-all fifth set to give Petro Gazz some breathing space, 11-7.

Phillips and Vander Weide negated a powerful performance from Mylene Paat who powered Chery Tiggo to the gritty challenge against the Angels.

Vander Weide scored a block point on Paat to bring Petro Gazz to match point, 14-9.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas then denied EJ Laure at the net to seal the victory.

"We'll take it, every win. Five, four, three, we need every game eh. So, magandang lesson na 'to coming from our loss last game." said Petro Gazz head coach Rald Ricafort whose team improves to 4-2.

Vander Weide and Phillips tallied 29 and 23 markers, respectively, as Djanel Cheng took Player of the Game honors with seven points and 18 excellent sets.

Paat paced the Crossovers, who fall to 5-2, with 21 markers in the losing effort. Cza Carandang added 17 points of her own while guest player Jelene Cvijovic was limited to just eight points.

Petro Gazz hope to clinch their spot in the semis when they face the UAI Army Lady Troopers on Saturday, November 19. Meanwhile, Chery looks for a bounce back victory over the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Thursday, November 17.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SBP expects big turnout in Gilas&rsquo; home games in FIBA 6th window

SBP expects big turnout in Gilas’ home games in FIBA 6th window

6 hours ago
Two home games in February will allow local fans to watch Gilas up close and personal when the Philippines hosts the final...
Sports
fbtw
Curry dazzles in Warriors win, Lakers fall to Kings

Curry dazzles in Warriors win, Lakers fall to Kings

5 hours ago
Curry, coming off a 47-point performance that saw the Warriors snap a five-game losing streak on Monday, scored 40 to keep...
Sports
fbtw
Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
Controversial Jose Rizal University player John Amores could be facing not just one legal battle, but more.
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy bets slow down in Egypt, but make Asian Tour cut

Pinoy bets slow down in Egypt, but make Asian Tour cut

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Justin Quiban fumbled with a one-over 71 after an impressive 66 and slipped to joint 30th halfway through International Series...
Sports
fbtw
Jenelyn Olsim raring to show out in front of Filipino fans in ONE 164

Jenelyn Olsim raring to show out in front of Filipino fans in ONE 164

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Paired against China's Meng Bo in a strawweight contest, Olsim bared a lot of emotions as she gets the chance to show her...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Petro Gazz nips Chery to fan PVL semis hopes

Petro Gazz nips Chery to fan PVL semis hopes

By Luisa Morales | 27 minutes ago
After giving up a one set lead twice in their contest against the Crossovers, MJ Phillips and Lindsey Vander Weide connived...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino representatives dominate on Day 1 of Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals 2022

Filipino representatives dominate on Day 1 of Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals 2022

2 hours ago
The Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 is coming in guns blazing to bring a world-class event to the land of the rising s...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi targets top finish in ICTSI Match Play

Malixi targets top finish in ICTSI Match Play

6 hours ago
Malixi has won all her three appearances in stroke play in this year’s LPGT and is keen on ending the season with yet...
Sports
fbtw
Run holds key as IRONMAN 70. 3 Puerto Princesa fires off

Run holds key as IRONMAN 70. 3 Puerto Princesa fires off

9 hours ago
Eight-hundred-ninety-eight intrepid triathletes set out for an exacting test of physical endurance and mental strength in...
Sports
fbtw
Biden hopes Russia gets serious on WNBA's Griner after US vote

Biden hopes Russia gets serious on WNBA's Griner after US vote

10 hours ago
Biden appeared to link the case of Griner, whose plight has generated widespread anger in the United States, to Tuesday's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with