Jenelyn Olsim raring to show out in front of Filipino fans in ONE 164

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 12, 2022 | 12:36pm
Jenelyn Olsim
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim finally has a chance to strut her stuff in front of home fans when ONE Championship returns to Manila for the first time in more than two years in ONE 164 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 3.

Paired against China's Meng Bo in a strawweight contest, Olsim bared a lot of emotions as she gets the chance to show her wares in what she hopes to be a packed stadium.

"Ever since na lumaban kasi ako sa ONE, wala, hindi ko pa naexperience yung crowd. Tapos eto 'yung first time na lalaban ako sa ONE na for sure, maraming crowd tapos pupunta pa 'yung friends and family ko," Olsim told Philstar.com during Team Lakay's training in La Trinidad, Benguet on Wednesday.

"Syempre, may konting pressure pero nananalo pa rin 'yung excitement at saka 'yung sobrang saya," she added.

Olsim makes her return to strawweight since her ONE debut back in February 2021.

As she doesn't need to cut weight, Olsim said she expects to be at full strength. Carrying a win in her previous fight against Julie Mezabarba last June, the Filipina hopes to begin a win streak.

"I think it's easier kasi 'di na ako magcucut weight and I can keep my strength kasi I believe kapag nagcucut weight ka, nababawasan 'yung lakas mo. Ayun, so wala namang problema sa adjustment sa akin," said Olsim.

When it comes to her gameplan, Olsim said that she plans on balancing both her striking and ground game against Meng — who's known more for her fight on the feet.

Despite knowing she can match her striking, Olsim bared that she will be looking to finish the job on the ground.

"I think the gameplan is to yun nga, to showcase my skills. Sabayan kami sa striking and I also want to test my ground. And para sakin, yung gameplan ko talaga is submission, finishes," she said.

Olsim features in the undercard of ONE 164 which is headlined by her stablemate Joshua Pacio defending his ONE Strawweight belt against Jarred Brooks.

Also on tap are Geje Eustaquio, Jeremy Pacatiw, Brandon Vera, Drex Zamboanga, and the winner of ONE Warrior Series Philippines.

In the morning show, ONE Fight Night 5, Eduard Folayang and Denice Zamboanga are set to see action.

